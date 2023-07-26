An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for what law enforcement is describing as an endangered woman and infant, and the Norman Police Department is seeking help from the public.
Alyssia Lee, 23, and her 10-month-old child Ka’Marion Lee were last seen on Friday. According to the release, they were expected to be home Sunday but haven’t returned.
“Individuals closely connected with Alyssia have not been able to make contact with her since Friday. Investigators believe that Alyssia and her child Ka’Marion could be in danger,” the release said.
Alyssia is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Ka’Marion was described as bi-racial with brown hair and brown eyes. Ka’Marion os 2 feet and 11 inches tall and 25 pounds.
NPD asks anyone with information to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.