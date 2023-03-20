The American Legion Post in Norman is getting close to reopening its office following a series of upgrades paid for with federal funding awarded last fall.
Cleveland County Commissioners awarded American Legion Post 88, 710 E Main St., $330,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money in November for extensive building improvements.
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919, according to the organization’s website. The veterans organization focuses on service to veterans, service members and communities, and is one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the country.
Ernest Martin, Post 88 commander, said Norman’s American Legion began in 1919 and moved to its current office, which was built by the Works Progress Administration in the ‘30s.
Martin said the organization helps veterans get their disability claims.
“We also help widows whose husbands have passed to maintain, you know, their pensions and what we call the widows pensions,” he said. “We help veterans all year long, and so far this year, we’ve brought in almost $2 million into the community to help veterans getting their disabilities.”
The post has received periodic upgrades including an air conditioner and ceiling fans since then, but Martin said significant renovations to the building are past due.
Upgrades already completed include ceiling tiles and LED lights to replace fluorescent panels.
“We also had them come in and put a whole new breaker panel in to get us better electricity running throughout the building, and they also did a whole bunch or re-wiring,” Martin said.
The legion now has a second bathroom closer to the front of the building. Martin said this will allow for separate bathrooms for both men and women.
If the post loses power, they can run on their new Generac generator, the next upgrade on their list.
Also on the list of upgrades in the coming weeks is new flooring in the office area.
“There’s no concrete subfloor underneath the wood — it’s just dirt,” Martin said. “Over the years, we’ve had some problems with some floorboards sagging, so we’re going to get this stripped out, but new subflooring in and a brand new floor on top.”
Carl Ellison, Post 88 senior veteran service officer, said a new kitchen is in the works.
Ellison said the kitchen will be used for preparing fundraising meals such as spaghetti dinners.
“We survive on fundraisers and donations, so we’re hoping to get that going,” he said.
Commissioner Darry Stacy said American Legion Post 88 is truly on the front lines serving veterans and their families, and he was pleased the county could use ARPA funding to support the post’s building improvements.
“They’ve been a great asset to veterans throughout Cleveland County,” Stacy said. “Military service runs deep in my family and I am grateful for those willing to serve those who have given so much.”
Charlie Neely, Cleveland County veterans service coordinator, said the ARPA funds will improve the service the legion offers to families, but it can also serve the community.
“This building has been used before for other purposes, such as rotary meetings, blood drives, and (severe weather assistance),” he said.
Neely hopes the building renovations are done by mid to late April, but the organization hopes to begin helping veterans at the office again once the new floor and office cubicles are complete.
