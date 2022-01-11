Norman’s American Legion Post will remain open for extended hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 to assist area veterans in Norman and surrounding communities.
No appointments are necessary, and all assistance is provided free of charge.
Specifically, VA-accredited service officers (VSOs) are available to help veterans and their dependents with applying and processing claims for financial compensation, pension and death benefits, temporary financial assistance and additional government programs, said Carl Ellison, senior veterans’ services officer.
Many local veterans organizations have once more closed their in-person services due to COVID. The Post, Ellison noted, has remained open throughout the pandemic.
While Jan. 17 will have expanded hours, VSOs also are regularly available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday, and other times by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call 405-823-0910. The Post is located at 710 E. Main St. in Norman.
Unlike many similar programs, the Post’s service officers are accredited by the Veterans’ Administration and work directly with VA personnel. This typically makes it easier and faster to navigate the benefits application process and receive approval, Ellison said.
Fees are never charged, and veterans who are subsequently awarded benefits are never asked to share a percentage with the organization. Veterans are asked to bring their DDT-214 form and military records, if available, in order to expedite the filing process, he said.
“We are veterans helping veterans and their families, and those needs have not stopped because of the COVID-19 situation,” Ellison said. “In reality, the need is even greater, which is why we have not halted our efforts since the beginning.”
To help meet the demand for services, the Post is actively seeking financial and other donations for its veteran support services and community service outreach programs. Tax deductible donations may be sent to: American Legion Post 88, P.O. Box 11, Norman, OK 73070.