High school junior and senior boys from Norman, Little Axe and Noble schools, both public and private, are being sought to participate in Oklahoma’s annual Boys State civics and leadership program.
Chosen candidates for Boys State are sponsored by Norman’s American Legion Post 88, which covers all expenses. This year’s deadline is tight, so interested candidates need to contact the Post at 366-7575 by 5 p.m., Monday, April 26 in order to be considered, said spokesperson Carl Ellison.
At Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is fun, challenging, objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state governments. Operated by students elected to various offices, Boys State activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses and recreational programs.
Candidates for Boys State must illustrate leadership, character, scholarship and loyalty, plus service to their schools and community. Merit and ability are the basis for evaluation during the actual selection process. More detailed information can be found at okboysstate.com.
This year’s program will be held May 29 through June 5 at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami. Appropriate safety protocols will be in place.
The Boys State program is normally open to juniors, but since last year’s program was canceled due to COVID concerns, this year it is open to both juniors and seniors, Ellison said.
Norman’s American Legion Post 88 is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to assist veterans with obtaining benefits and other services, plus hosts a number of community events throughout the year. It sponsors multiple Boys State participants each year.
