Editor’s note: Portions of this story ran in a 2021 Transcript publication as a profile on Mildred Reedy. The Transcript is re-running the piece, with updated information, in light of Reedy’s death this week.
In decades of service to community and country, Mildred Reedy not only supported U.S. troops as one of the original “Rosie the Riveters,” but continued to champion veterans long after World War II’s end.
Reedy died July 11 at age 97 at her Norman home. A memorial service in her honor is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 16, at Thunderbird Chapel, 11395 E. State Highway 9 (half a mile past 108th Street), with Pastor Troy Wright officiating.
Born Sept. 2, 1925, Reedy and her husband, World War II veteran Cloyce Reedy, were active Norman community leaders for more than 50 years in a long list of civic, charitable, church and veterans’ organizations.
Reedy grew up on a prosperous 340-acre farm east of Norman in a town called Denver, on land that’s now underneath Lake Thunderbird. After she graduated high school in 1943 as valedictorian of her class, her father wanted her to go to college.
Instead, Reedy went to visit her brother, who was stationed in Pasadena, California, and decided to work in one of the local war plants. For the next two years, she would spend 12-14 hours a day, six days a week building radios for fighter jets, rocket cylinders and ramps for mechanized landing craft.
“I had three brothers in the service, in both the Army and the Navy, and I wanted to help,” Reedy said. “That year, 1943, was rough for our country — it was do or die then. I wanted to do what had to be done.”
Years later, Reedy’s efforts would be recognized when she was included in the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front Historical Park in Richmond, California.
Her life took another turn in 1945, when Reedy returned to Oklahoma for what was meant to be a two-week vacation. At the Norman train Depot, she met her father’s new neighbor, Navy veteran Cloyce Reedy, who had been asked to pick her up.
Cloyce had been wounded and honorably discharged after serving several years in the Pacific Theater, where he achieved the rank of coxswain as an LCM engineer and participated in four major battles, including Tarawa and Saipan.
It took about a year, but the couple’s friendship blossomed into romance, and they were married Dec. 20, 1946. They celebrated their 74th anniversary prior to Cloyce’s passing in March 2021.
Together they are parents to a daughter, Wanda Reedy Cook, and have two grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
“She came home for a visit and ended up staying for 75 years,” Cook said. “She could learn anything, and it was important to her to help out. She and my dad were tireless in their efforts to help veterans, and they often went to the state Capitol to advocate for vets. They also traveled all over the United States and went to all 50 states.”
While her husband worked at Tinker Air Force base, Reedy went on to take classes at the University of Oklahoma and later work as a tax accountant.
The two were very active in the Norman and Oklahoma City communities for a half-century, holding leadership positions in veterans’ organizations like the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. They were also highly involved in many civic and charitable organizations, and served as volunteers for the Cleveland County Election Board.
Most important to the couple were their roles with the Northwest and Enterprise Baptist Churches, and their work on behalf of veterans.
For 40 years, Reedy was a leader in the Norman American Legion Post’s 244-member Ladies’ Auxiliary. She served time in every office, including more than a decade as president of the Norman and Oklahoma American Legion Auxiliaries.
During her tenure, she visited every single auxiliary chapter in Oklahoma and become known for her exceptional fundraising abilities.
“The words are overused, but she is strong and resilient, and both my parents were truly part of the Greatest Generation,” Cook said. “I believe that their church work and patriotism went hand in hand, and they both have had an incredibly meaningful life of service to their country. ‘Memaw’ and ‘Pawpaw’ have left beautiful traces of themselves as a legacy to their grandchildren.”