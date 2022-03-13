The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will soon begin impact and environmental studies along proposed routes for its statewide expansion of the toll road system, an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spokeswoman said.
Residents and city councilors have expressed concerns about the authority’s plan to construct a toll road in east Norman next to Lake Thunderbird. The proposed turnpike is part of the authority’s $5 billion, 15-year long-range plan and includes a new turnpike on Indian Hills Road and several others across the state.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) identified the drinking water source for Norman, Del City and Midwest City as “impaired” in a 2010 study, but the authority has not done its own study.
“We will review all available documents, but we will conduct our own environmental studies,” said authority spokeswoman Jessica Brown.
The authority had not requested a copy of the study, a DEQ spokesperson said, but the study is available on its website.
The City of Norman is conducting a pilot program to explore indirect potable water reuse to extend the life of the water source. The program examines the effectiveness of highly treated wastewater discharged into the lake to boost supply.
The city’s utilities director Chris Mattingly said Friday that he does not expect the study to be impacted by the turnpike authority’s plans because it will be completed by the end of the year.
“Department engineers and environmental staff note that water quality problems as we have known them at Lake Thunderbird are often the result of unregulated development of land, such as over-fertilization, faulty septic tanks, illicit discharge and lack of erosion control. We have not encountered sufficient evidence in past studies to suggest that the hundreds of miles of public roads and highways located in the Lake Thunderbird watershed have been primary sources of stormwater pollution,” Mattingly said.
He added that the turnpike authority has made promises regarding stormwater mitigation.
“The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has expressed a willingness to participate in stormwater quantity and quality mitigation programs, as part of design and construction phases, should the turnpike be constructed in East Norman,” he said.
Environmental and Impact Studies
Environmental studies will begin but had not been “triggered” because the proposed route has not been finalized, Brown said last week.
“To date, no environmental studies have been completed on the corridor since this is still a preliminary alignment. Now that we have solicited and awarded engineering contracts, engineers will work to finalize this alignment which will trigger the studies. All required environmental studies will be completed across the corridor in order to obtain necessary permitting,” he said.
According to a Oklahoma State University 2016 study on Lake Thunderbird, the waterway is home to endangered species. The study, which the university updated in 2019, found no species protected under state law but stated there “may be” federally listed and endangered species.
These included Whooping Crane, Interior Least Tern, Black-capped Vireo, Piping Plover and Arkansas River Shiner.
A resident spotted 10 endangered Whooping Cranes in 2019 when the newspaper confirmed the sighting with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation. The cranes have been on the U.S. endangered species list for decades.
The conservation agency has introduced fish and plant species to the lake but its efforts have been hindered by floods and droughts, the university study found.
Studies on the impact to the number of homes had also not been done but would soon begin and publish this fall, she said. Local residents studying the corridor said during a Facebook Live meeting with Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello that they estimated at least 800 homes would be impacted.
“Before OTA can identify specific homes impacted, it must first conduct design and project studies to help refine alignments,” Brown said in an email to the newspaper Friday. “Corridors shown on the AccessOklahoma.com page are shown as much as 1,200’ wide or wider at interchanges to allow for a proper study of the area. Ultimately, the corridor will be narrowed to approximately 400-600’ in width for construction, which will impact many fewer properties and homes than is currently shown within the corridor. The analysis of the alignments will begin in the coming weeks with updates to the website anticipated for fall 2022.”
The Transcript has requested a list of all studies performed by the authority prior to the Feb. 22 announcement.