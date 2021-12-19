For many people, Christmas is a time to share the warmth of friendship and family with feasts, gifts and creating memories to last a lifetime, but for others who call the streets home, the holiday is just another night to survive.
Wendy Vollmer was forced to leave an encampment that she has called home since August in the woods west of McClain Bank at State Highway 9 and Interstate 35.
“It’s my first time being homeless,” Vollmer said Wednesday from a new wooded camp in town.
As reported by The Transcript, the property was cleared Tuesday after the owner, Mark Moore, requested assistance from the city’s homeless resource agencies and the Norman Police Department.
City spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska said “more than a dozen campers” had been in the area and all had been offered case management. Nearby at a bridge, homeless individuals have camped on surrounding land controlled by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the agency confirmed in September.
Statements from both police and city officials indicated fires and theft of nearby property prompted the owner to post a trespassing notice on the property for fear of legal liability. While those complaints have been ongoing since at least 2020, The Transcript learned the property had been in litigation from 2015 until recently.
NPD Spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said the property has been in litigation for several years. District court records show that a civil dispute regarding an unpaid promissory note between R.W.M. LP and Anthem centered on 25 parcels of land including the area where the encampment existed.
The clearance of the encampment comes as people with housing vouchers are on a three- to six-month wait list for emergency housing, Ward 1 City Council member Brandi Studley said. Housing vouchers provide would-be tenants with up-front costs to rent a unit, but the city’s contractor, Homebase Inc., found that landlords are reluctant to accept them.
It can take an average of 91 days for those on a housing plan to be placed, homeless program director Michelle Evans told the council-led oversight committee Dec. 9. Of the 160 people who have been surveyed for services, 31 are on a housing plan, but only three were in secure housing.
“The city was not and is not prepared to find suitable housing replacements for any of the individuals or families that have been displaced,” Studley said at the city council meeting Tuesday. “It gets worse. Most of today’s displaced people will move just across the land controlled by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Unfortunately, Michelle Evans has been pressing ODOT to clear out that land, as well.
“It is clear to me that the city of Norman has no plans on finding housing for these folks. The plan seems to be that they will be forced out, quite possibly in the coldest part of the winter and forced to flock into the city proper to seek services that do not exist.”
Studley also questioned why the eviction of a camp that has been a shelter to people for at least five years had to be cleared as the cold weather was setting in with days until Christmas.
No place to go
Vollmer said she became homeless after she was evicted from an apartment she couldn’t afford at a cost of $575 a month. With an eviction on her record, it hasn’t been easy finding a place to live, she said.
The 60-year-old divorcee also has two emotional support dogs, for which a doctor has authorized as part of her care.
Vollmer also pointed to several bottles of medication to treat her lung cancer and diabetes that she keeps in a car she can’t afford.
“It’s $400 a month,” she said. “I get $633 in Social Security.”
Vollmer moved to Norman after she could not find a place to live in Midwest City, her hometown. After she failed to turn in a document to stay on a Norman public housing program, she was removed from the program, she said.
Mark Pipkin, who said he is a veteran from Norman, has been homeless for several years and has tried to find a place to live for four months. He is working with a case manager.
“I’m tired of freezing out here every night,” he said. “I want a job. I want a car. I want to get the [expletive] out of here. I want to make a little something for my grandkids.”
His camp is bordered by makeshift fencing, with leaves raked and tree branches trimmed, where he keeps guard against other homeless people whom he said would steal from him.
“They steal from stores and anybody else. They’re on dope, some of them for 15 years … and they don’t want any help,” he said.
Pipkin said he had a job working “every day of the year” between 2011 and 2013, but did not explain what led to his job loss. He was a seismic wire welder by trade and was at one time a foreman, he recalled.
Vollmer has been waiting for weeks to hear back from two people who promised to help her find housing — one from Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City and one from Community Care Partners in Cleveland County.
Homebase found Norman has a need for affordable housing units as it competes with university tenants and suggested single occupancy — small housing units for one person as a long term solution. Homebase conducted a survey of the county’s homeless population and services to help the city formulate a strategic plan to house the unsheltered.
Food & Shelter Inc. Executive Director April Heiple said Wednesday there is no place for the homeless to go. The nonprofit organization meets the needs of those experiencing food and housing insecurity and offers temporary housing and case management.
“To be clear, it isn’t that we are not engaging people on the streets, and especially those at the river,” Heiple said. “It is that we can only offer them the resources available and, currently, there are not housing solutions for them.”
Studley has expressed concerns from business owners in the downtown area about the increasing presence of unhoused people in downtown Norman, something that could increase with the eviction of the camp.
What’s next?
In her comments Tuesday, as Studley criticized the city’s homelessness program, she praised the work of an agency that has little to do with the issue in an attempt to highlight Norman’s shortcomings.
“The people that are being displaced are in desperate need of true case management,” she said.
Studley referred to an individual who had recently been discharged from prison and an ODOT employee referred the person to “a program with B&H Construction for folks like him” and provided a lead on housing in addition to the job, “life skills classes and a bank account.”
“In hours, that man had received better case management from ODOT who was there for his [encampment] eviction than the city has provided him,” Studley said. “We have failed these people as a city and as a community. We all have a hand in the blame.”
A statement from Vrska said the city continues to work with partners to solve the housing shortage and coordinate response to the unhoused.
“The City of Norman recognizes challenges in affordable housing and shelter capacity, which are acknowledged frequently in public forums and posted to the City of Norman website, Planning/CDBG/Emergency Shelter,” the statement reads. “As documented on the city website, the shelter has not met capacity since opening.”