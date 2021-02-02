Andy Alligator’s Fun Park and Water Park will close permanently after pandemic-related difficulties became too significant to overcome, owners announced Tuesday.
While the business, which opened in 2007, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, the closure was intended to be temporary. As the pandemic continues into the new year, owner Andy Allison said the prolonged closure has been “extremely challenging” for the family business.
“Our family has strong roots in the hospitality and events industry, and we had no choice but to consolidate our operations and narrow our focus to survive the foreseeable future,” Allison said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we will not be reopening Andy Alligator’s Fun Park or Water Park.”
Allison said he initially hoped that when summer 2020 arrived, the business could reopen and recover from losing spring break and field trip visitors.
“We visited with peers across the nation with similar venues who were not able to break even during those times, so we made the decision to not reopen so that we would not go into further harm,” Allison told The Transcript.
Allison said the decision did not come easily, as he grew up in and eventually raised his own family in Norman.
“Norman is home for us and we love Norman, and we are saddened to see such a rough road ahead for small businesses,” Allison said. “We love Norman, and we want to encourage everyone to continue to shop local, small and take care of small businesses here in the community so they can stay open and survive.”
The family will now shift all of its focus to Altitude 1291 in Midwest City, which features a full service restaurant and bar, bowling, rock wall and arcade games.
“There were a lot less capacity requirements in Midwest City,” Allison said. “It was a newer facility, and so that's just kind of how that became the one that had to survive.”
Recovery was quicker at Altitude 1291 as the space was able to open up at the start of winter, and the activities at the venue are indoors. Andy Alligator’s, on the other hand, was anchored by the outdoor activities, Allison said.
“I think you'll probably see a lot of consolidation around the hospitality industry, and businesses asking, ‘what can be done to become leaner and make it through the next year so we can all be successful?’” Allison said.
