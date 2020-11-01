A local nonprofit that works to train and strengthen support and networking within the state’s foster care system has a new office.
Angels Foster Family Network was founded in 2008 with a mission to improve foster care in Oklahoma.
Through volunteerism and community impact, AFFN attempts to create a support system for families and the children they care for.According to the agency website, this is accomplished by reinforcing foster parent to child and caseworker to parent relationships.
On Nov. 18, AFFN will commemorate the official opening of their new Norman office. For five years, the agency, headquartered in Edmond, had their office on Ed Noble Parkway.
The new office at 2800 Washington Drive, Suite 110, is smaller than their previous one, but AFFN executive director Jennifer Abney said the size better suits them.
The agency partnered with churches around the Oklahoma City metro area, allowing them to use the extra space as a training area, but Abney said Norman had other meeting places, such as churches.
“We have big space at the headquarters in Edmond and we thought, 'Wow, they will need this down there [for training],'” Abney said. “The way it turns out, Norman has so many different types of partnerships, with churches and local businesses, that not as many people needed the extra space.”
Four years ago, the agency transitioned from in-person training to an online program, which lessened the need for a large space.
“Families don’t have to even come in for training anymore. They can do it in the comfort of their own home and do phone calls in between the intervals with our trainer and ask questions and go over each segment that way,” Abney said. “Otherwise, it was 27 hours in the classroom, and with all of the new changes we are going through right now, that’s just not doable, but we didn’t want to slow down the processes.”
Abney said there is excitement among her co-workers to get settled into the new office, which is closer to families they work with in Moore.
“We are in Cleveland County, but we serve all of the contiguous counties around there,” Abney said. “We place kids from all over the state that need a home, and sometimes there’s not homes available in their county.”
Abney has seen many relationships grow, both within the foster care system as well as the community and agency partners.
“A construction company that built our offices in Edmond are located in Norman and are our new next-door neighbors here,” Abney said. “TCS Construction helps us do little things we can’t do ourselves, like changing out lights, hanging shelves and building a closet for our resource room, so we are already connected to the community, and that’s important.”
AFFN works with churches in the Oklahoma City metro area because they offer volunteers, financial aid and many of their members are foster families.
“Journey Church, Life Church Norman, Life Church Moore do volunteer hours for us and support us monetarily with foster families and items like Christmas gifts, so they are very charitable,” Abney said.
Abney said partnering with churches in the community is important because training can be hosted in their space, as opposed to paying for a space the agency rarely utilizes.
“Without having such a huge space to pay for, we are now able to grow our staff and serve more families, which means more children will be able to be in an Angels home,” Abney said. “We will be able to grow our mission and help more kids.”
Cultivating relationships in the community is a large part of AFFN’s mission, and Abney said this is a way to spread the word about the need for foster care, a problem which will never be solved.
“We will never not have foster care, but the way that we manage children in foster care can always be better,” Abney said. “We partner with the state because the state wants to do foster care better, so they partner with private agencies like us to help support foster families, instead of just having kids come through the system.”
Abney said the government is not designed to manage children, so when they reach out to agencies like AFFN, it results in better outcomes for kids.
“They are going home in half the time that they did before,” Abney said. “Prior to having contracted foster care, kids were going home in two to five years, and sometimes their first year in care, most kids lived in five different homes.”
Unlike the old location, which Abney said was away from other businesses, the new office embeds them in the heart of Norman.
“We are surrounded by so many other businesses now, where as before, we were off on our own, so we now feel more embedded in the community,” Abney said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
