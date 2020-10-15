The Norman Animal Welfare Oversight Committee is now accepting nominations for the Norman Animal Welfare Volunteerism Award.
Created to honor Erica Loftis, who dedicated her life to saving animals, this award celebrates those individuals who have made substantial contributions to animal welfare through their volunteerism, while also building a greater awareness of volunteerism and animal welfare within the Norman community.
To submit a nomination, prepare a one-page letter of recommendation that highlights the nominee's volunteer contributions toward animal welfare and their connections to the Norman Animal Welfare Center.
The letter must include name and phone number, as well as the name and phone number for the nominee. Send the completed nominations to: Norman Animal Welfare Oversight Committee, c/o Jeanne Snider, P.O. Box 370, Norman, OK 73070, or email to Jeanne.Snider@NormanOK.gov. The committee will accept nominations through November 6.
The award recipient selected by the committee will be honored at an upcoming Norman City Council meeting.
Questions regarding the Norman Animal Welfare Volunteerism Award can be directed to Jeanne Snider at 217-7700 or Jeanne.Snider@NormanOK.gov.
