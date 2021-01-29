Longtime Norman Animal Welfare Officer Henry Baskeyfield was passionate about his job, loved his family and liked snakes, according to his coworkers.
Baskeyfield, 71, the longest tenured Norman Police Department employee, died Jan. 19 at a Norman Regional hospital after suffering a medical emergency. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, and children Michael and Amanda.
Baskeyfield started working at Norman Animal Welfare in July 1977, serving at his post for 43 years. He also served as president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union for over 20 years.
Animal Welfare Officer Supervisor Trey Amrein said Baskeyfield brought a wealth of knowledge to his job.
“When something strange would come up on a call or something would go wrong in the shelter, everyone would turn to Henry,” Amrein said. “He was always willing to help his co-workers and lend a helping hand. He would always lend his advice.”
Amrein said Baskeyfield was his training officer when he started at the center in 2005, and he credits him with teaching him everything he knows about the job today. Even as a supervisor, he said he still learned from Baskeyfield.
“I would put him up against anybody in any state for the wealth of knowledge that he knew and his ability to go and catch an animal that nobody else could catch or trap,” Amrein said. “He just had a knack for it. He could make it happen when nobody else could.”
He described Baskeyfield as an absolute master at making snares.
“He had the upper hand on anybody else on catching something,” Amrein said.
Baskeyfield’s coworkers mentioned his love of reptiles, especially snakes.
“He respected them, and he had learned to like them,” Amrein said. “He knew what he was talking about when it came to any type of snake.”
Kate Coffin, a former Animal Welfare technician who moved to the traffic division in October, worked with Baskeyfield from 2016 through 2020. She described him as sometimes quite cantankerous, passionate about his beliefs, humorous and a practical joker.
Coffin said he would bring some snakes into the office and scare those who hated snakes. Once, he found a dead copperhead snake, brought it to the office and set it on the break room’s table.
She said he also worked some animal cruelty and puppy mill cases.
“He knew more about animal welfare than anyone will ever know,” Coffin said.
Coffin said the shelter used to host cookouts about once a month, and when she first started working there, Baskeyfield would take out his pocket knife and peel vegetables with it. As a self-described germ freak, Coffin would tell him to stop and use a kitchen knife, because she didn’t know what he had previously done with his pocket knife.
She also said he sometimes ate a dog biscuit to check out the taste.
“He tried to get me riled up,” Coffin said.
Amrein said coworkers often joked with him because he was tight with money, and they would tell him to go outside and dig up some of his moldy money.
However, Baskeyfield always offered to help children and others, Amrein said, including assisting with fundraisers.
Coffin said Baskeyfield often made gifts for her son, including a blow dart gun that could shoot needles.
“I told him, ‘No,’ on that one,” she said.
Tony Bond, an Animal Welfare officer who worked with Baskeyfield since 1997, said Baskeyfield helped him when he went through a rough patch, and credits Baskeyfield for his hiring.
Bond said he learned a lot from Baskeyfield, including how to act calm during vicious animal calls and how to remain calm while talking to residents with animal complaints.
Bond said he and Baskeyfield once responded to a blue heron trapped in a pond, and Baskeyfield knew how to safely help the heron.
Amrein shared a story he heard about a primate jumping on top of Baskeyfield’s truck and supposedly ripping the light bar off the top when he responded to what was once the University of Oklahoma’s primate facility east of town decades ago.
Amrein said he and others who knew Baskeyfield attended a memorial service Sunday, where he met Baskeyfield’s daughter for the first time, because she lived out of town. He had previously met Baskeyfield’s son.
Amrein said he felt like he knew Baskeyfield’s daughter already because of how much Baskeyfield shared about his children and their accomplishments.
Additionally, Amrein said Baskeyfield’s wife “was his queen,” and he always shared with others what she meant to him. “They were absolutely inseparable, and he let everybody know that, too.”
“He loved his family,” Bond said. “There was no question in my mind. We talked about his children all the time.”
Coffin said she will miss Baskeyfield’s humor and lunch outings with him.
“I respected him because he would say what he thought, which is similar to my personality, and so we just hit it off right from the start,” she said.
Amrein and Bond said outside of the shelter, Baskeyfield enjoyed fishing for catfish, telling stories, listening to 1970s classic rock and working on and buying old classic cars. Bond said Baskeyfield also was mechanically inclined.
Once, Bond said he bought a car from Baskeyfield and it broke down. Baskeyfield helped tow it to his own house and helped Bond fix it, something that most sellers don’t do after a car has been sold, he said.
Bond, Amrein and Coffin said they all will miss seeing him, hearing his stories and laughing with him.
Bond said Baskeyfield’s passing has been hard on him, but “I know he’s up there looking down on us.”
“He is going to missed so bad around here,” Amrein said. “It’s been a pretty somber couple of weeks.”
