Democrat Annie Menz will replace outgoing state representative Merleyn Bell in House District 45.
Menz on Tuesday night edged out Republican challenger Teresa Sterling with 53.52% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
The district includes the eastern part of core Norman and extends out to the eastern part of Lake Thunderbird.
A U.S. Navy veteran and executive assistant in the state Senate, Menz ran her campaign on promises to fund public schools, expand access to mental health services and improve the state’s indigent defense system.
She also opposes the state’s $5 billion, 15-year turnpike expansion plan in east Norman, and wants to preserve wildlife and the watershed in the area, according to her website.
District 45 is significantly impacted by the state’s $5 billion, 15-year turnpike expansion plan. The plan was announced in February, and will add turnpikes in east Norman and along Indian Hills Road.
