Although Norman’s annual Christmas celebrations looked different, the spirit and joy surrounding them were the same Saturday night.
With a line stretching miles down Main Street to see the Netflix Christmas lights and a line circling the entire perimeter of Andrews Park for the annual Norman Christmas Holiday Parade, Christmas spirits were at a high.
“It looks lovely,” Jess Crothers said as she was walking down Main Street looking at the lights. “I’m happy to see people coming out enjoying it, and especially since it’s something you can do in a mask and stay socially distanced. It’s something you can feel safe doing with your family.”
Christmas lights down Main Street brought out friends and family of all ages. Leander Onco brought his 12-year-old son out with him to enjoy the lights.
Onco said the lights were an amazing opportunity to come out and enjoy some joyful atmosphere in a year that has been chaotic.
“It allows you for a moment to forget about everything, forget about what’s going on in the world and just enjoy the lights,” Onco said.
Just a couple blocks away from Main Street was Andrews Park, where the annual Norman Christmas Holiday Parade was being hosted with unique precautions due to COVID-19.
Organizers dubbed this year's parade as a “reverse parade” as floats and attractions were stationed around the park and people drove around the perimeter.
“It feels so good to be able to see everyone come through and appreciate it,” Nicki Yandell said as she stood by her car decked out in lights. “It’s great [that] we’re able to wave at everyone as they come by and just say, ‘Merry Christmas.’”
Her husband, Jeremy Yandell, founded the group the “Crewsaders,” along with his wife and two friends, as a way to give back to the community in any way possible, he said.
“Even if that means just showing up to the parade decking our cars out in lights, so be it,” Jeremy said. “We’re just here for the community.”
The Norman North Chamber Singers were present, as well, singing Christmas Carols for people as they drove by.
“Just to be able to sing safely with masks and social distancing and having the opportunity to do it outside, that’s awesome,” conductor Jacob Gonzales said. “Normally during the Christmas parade, [when] we’re on a float, we really can’t sing [because the] moving vehicle makes it difficult, but being stationary is a good time to perform.”
Gonzales said his group’s performances have been limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t perform in the [performing arts center] anymore, so we’ve had to do our performances a little bit differently this year, so this is great,” he said.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said she hopes Norman can enjoy the parade and the lights that have gone up, even with everything else going on in the world and within Norman.
“It has been a trying year for our community in so many ways, and I hope everyone enjoys the innovative parade and beautiful lights and allows the holiday season to bring them happiness and hope,” Clark said.
