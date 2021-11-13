The Norman Christmas Holiday Parade, sponsored by Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, will return to Main Street for its annual event, starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 4.
This year’s theme, “Miracle on Main Street: Bring Your Favorite Holiday Memory,” represents a return to the typical route in Historic Downtown Norman.
The volunteer parade committee has selected the 2021 grand marshal to be Sherri Coale. Coale, retired University of Oklahoma women’s basketball coach and former Norman High School girls coach, follows in the paths of recent marshals who served in the role after their retirements, including Joe Siano and Andy Rieger. Patty Gasso was the most recent marshal in 2019, making it two women Sooner coaches in a row.
The parade’s lineup will be limited to the first 60 qualifying applicants. Registration is open through noon Nov. 24 at normanchristmasparade.com.
The Norman Christmas Holiday Parade is presented annually by a volunteer committee. Find out more at normanchristmasparade.com.