An annual tradition will continue Thursday at Norman High School commons, 901 W. Main St.
The 44th annual all-you-can-eat benefit chili supper will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., led by volunteers with the Norman Police Department, the OU Police Department, Norman Public Schools, Sodexo, Oklahoma State Parks rangers, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the Norman Fire Department.
Patrons can dine-in for a minimum $5 donation. Children ages 6 or younger can eat for free.
Due to reduced kitchen space, the meal will be dine-in only this year, Norman Police Sgt. Jeff Casillas said.
Volunteer Jason Rogers said Norman High and Sodexo donated dining and kitchen space for the fundraiser.
All funds will benefit the The Christmas Store of Cleveland County, which allows eligible adults to work single shifts at the store in December so they can earn tickets to purchase necessities and gifts for their families during the Christmas season. Children also can shop for gifts to give their parents or guardians.
“The Christmas Store does a lot of great things for the community and has for many years,” Rogers said, adding that they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the Norman Police Department, 201 W. Gray St., Building B
Rogers said the fundraiser was started around 1975 by the Norman Fire Department, in conjunction with other agencies.
Casillas said although this year’s event is noted as the 44th event, it may actually be the 45th or 46th, because some of the earliest ones may not have been counted. Also, the park rangers are new fundraising partners.
Rogers said everything has been donated for the dinner, including spices, bowls, utensils, 800 pounds of meat and other dining essentials.
Casillas said an estimated 25 to 30 people are volunteering at the event.
The dinner was held before Christmas for a number of years but was moved to afterward due to year-round funding needs by The Christmas Store, Rogers said.
Casillas said 300 to 400 people attended last year, and they raised just under $5,000.
Shawnee Creger, former Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni of Norman president from 2015 through 2019 and a volunteer, said many residents look forward to the supper every year because it’s been around for so many years.
“It’s a great way to meet people,” she said.
Once, two former neighbors who hadn’t seen each other in years were reunited at the dinner, Creger said.
In 2017, Creger said she went to help in the kitchen before the supper fundraiser. She watched officers check on the meat and saw a huge pot of beans.
“It was amazing to see it put all together,” she said.
Creger and Casillas, who has been with Norman police for 13 years, said the event opens opportunities for residents to talk to law enforcement officers and firefighters in a normal environment, similar to Coffee with a Cop events.
“Even though the event is scaled down this year, you can still can enjoy yourself,” Casillas said.
Creger said volunteers are key to making the fundraiser successful, including such jobs as preparation, cooking, bussing tables and cleaning.
“It really makes it successful, and it’s for a good cause,” she said.
Casillas said volunteers packed up the meat on Monday and will arrive at 7 a.m. Thursday to begin cooking for the meal. Officers will remain on call while the supper is ongoing.
Casillas is hoping for a great turnout so the departments can help children and families have a great Christmas.
Jamie Berry
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.