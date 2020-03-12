Norman's 2020 Medieval Fair has been canceled, organizers announced today.
The event's official Facebook page shared the update Thursday morning with no further details.
David Cotten, 53, passed away on 2/22/2020. A come and go reception will be held in his memory from 5-7pm, Friday, March 13 at Tribute Memorial Care in Norman.
Franklin 'Frank' G. Harmon, age 99, of Norman, died March 10, 2020. Visitation: 6:00-8:00pm, Friday, March 13th, at Havenbrook Funeral Home-Norman. Funeral Service: 10:00am, Saturday, March 14th, at the funeral home. Interment following: Sunset Memorial Park. Share condolences online: www.ha…
Clayton Lee Lancaster, 72, of Noble, Oklahoma was called home on March 8, 2020. He was born to Allen and Margery Lancaster on January 27, 1948 in Pawnee, Oklahoma and married Dorothy Nelson. For a full obituary go to www.dignitymemorial.com.
Luther E. "L.E." Lewis Jr. of Norman, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2020, at the age of 96. L.E. was born in Ada, Oklahoma, to Luther and Bonnie Lewis on August 14, 1923. The family moved several times during his youth before settling near Alderson, Oklahoma. During Worl…
Joseph E. "Joe" Hyde, 86, of Norman, passed away on March 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Services are pending with McMahans Funeral Home of Noble.
