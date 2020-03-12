Medieval Fair

Fighters battle in the SCA section of the Medieval Fair, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Reaves Park. The Fair continues today and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Norman's 2020 Medieval Fair has been canceled, organizers announced today.

The event's official Facebook page shared the update Thursday morning with no further details.

This post will be updated as more information is available. 

