After a year off, the Oklahoma Zoological Society, ZOOfriends, is relaunching its annual “Capture the Wild” photo contest during August.
Zoo enthusiasts of all ages are encouraged to submit an array of photographs that capture a glimpse of any of the 1,200 plus animals, plant species and habitats at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens.
“Each year, we receive over 500 photos that capture stunning views of our wondrous wildlife and gardens,” said Matt Burkholder, development director for the Oklahoma Zoological Society.
Each category will claim a first-place winner and honorable mention winner. Photos are judged blindly by a panel of three judges, as well votes counted from social media.
Winners will be announced in mid-September. First-place prize packages include a one-year ZOOfriends membership to the Oklahoma City Zoo and photos featured on digital e-cards for one year and in the 2022 annual ZOOfriends calendar, distributed in December.
Winning photos will posted on zoofriends.org or on the ZOOfriends Facebook page (@OKCZOOfriends) no later than mid-September.
For more information or to submit photos, visit zoofriends.org/capture-the-wild.
— Submitted Content