Hundreds gathered outside Norman High on Thursday braving the frigid temperatures to run the annual Thanksgiving 5k in support of charity.
In what has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many people running a 5k the morning of Thanksgiving has become almost synonymous with the holiday itself. People showed up with family and friends to celebrate in a healthy way before heading home to eat all they can.
“It’s fun seeing every different person from all different walks of life kind of come together and have fun with your family and friends all that,” said Elizabeth Yates a runner from Newcastle.
There was a mix of skilled runners trying to win the race and some who lagged behind talking with loved ones, but regardless of their reasoning for being there, they were supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Norman.
“I’m running this as a personal challenge and I heard it was for charity so I really liked that,” said Norman resident Sergio Pińeda. “I'm also running with family, so it's also a family thing.”
The race started in 2013 in an effort to help raise money for recovery from the tragic Moore tornado, but since there haven’t been major storms since then they have decided to have the race benefit local charities over the years, organizers said.
After having to take a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year people came out in numbers breaking the record for the most runners in attendance at the event, said Liz Varfield, one of the organizers.
“We are so honored and blessed to be able to give back to the community to have such a huge turnout after a virtual run last year,” she said. “This is just, I mean, absolutely more than we could have expected and we’re just so happy.”
Being a part of people’s Thanksgiving traditions means a lot to Varfield, she said, it brings her joy seeing everyone happy to run on Thanksgiving Day and to make this event a part of their holiday ritual.
“It's a family tradition for a lot of these families, they've done it every single year,” she said. “... I really am just humbled by the outpouring of support that we have every single year and we just love this community and I'm so happy to be able to give back to it be a part of that.”