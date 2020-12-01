The 8th Annual Toy Drive is underway in Noble. Although the Toy Drive is in its 8th year, Discover Church has been making Christmas a little merrier for Noble families for about 10 years.
Pastor John Stokes said the toy drive has steadily grown over the years and has turned into a community wide event. Discover Church partners with Tiffany’s Restaurant and the Noble Fire Department to collect money which is then used to buy gift items for community children.
Members of Discover Church and the firefighters go shopping armed with customized lists tailored for each child for whom they are buying. Each child will receive shoes, pants, a shirt, a coat, and a few items on their wish lists.
Stokes said this year the funds will be distributed to volunteer shoppers on or about December 1 to allow time to buy gift items. Last year 237 children and 79 families received gifts. It takes time to do customized shopping for so many people, necessitating an early deadline.
Volunteer firefighter Scott Braiser, who has been involved with the toy drive for 10 years said doing the shopping with his fellow volunteer firefighters is fun.
“It’s an incredible experience,” Braiser said. “We divide the families up among the guys and each firefighter shops for about three kids. The greatest part of it is to watch the guys try to find exactly what the children want. It definitely blesses us more than it does them. At the end of the night, we have a whole truckload of presents. Later, as a firefighter family we have a wrapping party and deliver the gifts to Discover church.”
One difference this year is that in the past, Stokes has hosted a gift-wrapping party, but this year, he said he won’t be hosting a large get-together because of social distancing concerns.
Christine Southard, administrative assistant at Discover Church, has also helped with the toy drive for 10 years. Southard said despite the logistics involved, the work is rewarding.
“It’s a lot of work putting it together, but I feel blessed to be part of it,” Southard said. “Just knowing that we’re helping to make this a special Christmas for these families and the joy it brings them is what really touches my heart and makes me look forward to it each year. My family and other families at Discover Church look forward to this each year.”
Local area families to be helped through the toy drive are identified through Noble Public Schools, local churches, and individual referrals.
“We’re expecting to help even more kids this year with the Pandemic and all that goes along with job loss,” Stokes said. “We’re expecting quite an influx. All the help we can get is very much appreciated. We do what we can with what people give. We don’t really have a monetary goal; we just always seem to have enough.”
In addition, for the last few years, several organizations have collected toys and donated them to the toy drive. Volunteers pair donated toys with recipients’ wish lists and the remaining toys become available while supplies last at a free store that opens shortly before Christmas. A date and location for the free store has not yet been announced, but Stokes said details will be announced in the near future on the Discover Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/discoverchurchnoble.
Those wishing to make a monetary donation may make checks out to Discover Church or Noble Professional Firefighters and mail them to the church at 1002 Hamilton Dr., Noble, OK 73068, drop donations off in a donation jar at Tiffany’s Restaurant, 101 S. Main St., or go online at discoverchurch.tv.
