Norman will host its annual Veterans Day celebration to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
To honor veterans and commemorate Armistice Day, the annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. The parade will take off from Reaves Park and end with a ceremony after the parade returns to the park.
U.S. Army veteran and event committee chair Roger Gallagher said the parade will follow a smaller route than past years, taking a mile-long route around Reaves Park.
The parade will start on Jenkins Avenue making a route through Lawrence Avenue, then turn onto Constitution Street before ending on Jenkins Avenue.
Gallagher said the Norman Police Department will block traffic as the parade filters through.
Gallagher estimates around 40 cars from Canadian River Cruisers will be in the parade.
“Canadian River Cruisers are all classic cars, hot rods, old pickups, even a 1915 Cadillac with wooden wheels and, of course, the Corvettes," Gallagher said.
Like recent years, this year's parade will be led by a Marine Color Guard. However, there will be a noticeable absence from the lineup, Gallagher said.
There will be no marching band, because social distancing with a band is difficult to do, but there will be plenty of noise from the cars in the parade honking to attract the attention of the public, he said.
Event attendees can check out the Oklahoma National Guard Blackhawk helicopter that will land on the south side of the park field.
The ceremony after the parade will take place at 3 p.m. with keynote speakers including Mayor Breea Clark and two military officers giving speeches based on this year’s theme, “Heart of the Soldier.”
Also planned for the event are a 21-gun salute conducted by the NPD Honor Guard, a bugle player performing "Taps" and a flyover with two T-6 WWII Korea Vintage trainers.
“The planes fly over at the end of the National Anthem,” Gallagher said. “They love to do it, and we love to have them.”
Upon completion of the ceremony, there will be chips, dips, donuts, cookies from Midway Deli and other items to consume.
Due to COVID-19, Gallagher said social distancing and masks will be advised.
“We will be missing 25-30 entries because the virus is affecting people's lives, but we are still having the parade and the ceremony, and now we are hoping for good weather,” Gallagher said.
