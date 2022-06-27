A political action committee that registers an address to a digital mailbox supported campaign mailers for two local county commissioner candidates, among several other statewide conservatives.
Incumbent for District 1 Rod Cleveland will face fellow Republican and former Norman Mayor Ron Henderson during the primary Tuesday. Ward 8 City Councilor Matt Peacock, an Independent, will face the winner in the November general election.
District 3 incumbent Harold Haralson will face fellow Republican Rusty Grissom Tuesday as two Democrats — Mona "Mo" Vaughn and J.D. Krohmer — face off in the primary.
Advance Oklahoma PAC submitted an independent expenditure report to the Cleveland County Election Board which showed it paid thousands of dollars in print advertisement expenses to a vendor. The contribution is not given directly to the candidate, but to the vendor, which prints an ad in favor of or against a political candidate.
The PAC contributed $4,492.25 to Campaign Advocacy Management Professionals, LLC for direct mail in support of Haralson, and $9,096.12 for Henderson.
According to the expenditure report, the PAC registered an address to a digital mailbox at a pack and ship store at 6608 N. Western Avenue, #1392 in Oklahoma City. Digital mailbox providers scan print mail and email the scans to the recipient so that the owner does not have to retrieve mail in person.
Calls to the PAC to inquire about its stated purpose were not immediately returned.
Advance Oklahoma PAC has gone by different names, according to reports it filed with the state’s Ethics Commission.
Advance Oklahoma, a PAC out of Tulsa, dissolved in October 2019; another similar entry, Advance Oklahoma Fund, at 101 Park Avenue in Oklahoma City, was terminated in April 2021. But Advance Oklahoma PAC registered that same address in a report dated October 2020.
It now reports the address at the digital mail box. Its last report in the fourth quarter 2020 showed it spent $290,000 with a zero ending balance.
The most recent independent expenditure reports for Advance Oklahoma PAC show heavy support for candidates in numerous state legislature races and a state commission.
It supported ads favoring conservative state legislative candidates which include Teresa Sterling for Norman’s HD 45, Gabe Renfrow for HD 66, Logan Phillips for HD 24, Hunter Zearley for SD 22 and several others. It also supported ads favoring Leslie Osborne for commissioner of labor.
Independent expenditure reports showed it supported ads opposing state rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, but supported ads in favor of his opponent Nancy Sangirardi in 2020.
No further information was available.
As reported by The Transcript, Haralson received a $5,000 donation from the Texas based NDA, a PAC, but it did not appear on the Federal Election Commission website nor on Oklahoma and Texas registries. Haralson told the newspaper it was a "scrivener's error" but did not clarify the correct name of the PAC.