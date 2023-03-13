Shaina Black’s Monday afternoon took an unexpected turn when her second-story apartment at 740 Deans Row Ave. near Campus Corner caught fire.
Black said it was a normal afternoon working her bank job from home until just after 2 p.m.
“I saw my cat acting weird, and I looked over by the door and there was smoke, so I woke up my husband and told him we needed to get out,” she told The Transcript.
But the fire had engulfed the stairs, so Black and her husband had to find another way out.
“We threw out the (mattress), and I threw my cat out first and then (we jumped),” she said.
Black said her and her husband and their 8-year-old orange cat Saviar are unharmed, but unnerved.
“I’m just in shock right now,” she said.
In the adjacent building, University of Oklahoma student Damian Stouffer looked out his bathroom window to see the smoke coming from where his brother lived on the first floor.
“I called my brother and was like, ‘are you cooking?’ and when he said no, I was like, ‘dude, the house is on fire!”
Stouffer said he rushed over to help his brother arrange the mattress in a way where the Blacks could jump out of their second story window.
Fire crews responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a two-story apartment building fire ”on the outside and inside of the back of the structure," according to a statement from the Norman Fire Department.
“Occupants of the second story had already jumped to safety and occupants of the first floor were also able to safely exit," according to the statement. "The fire was extinguished quickly and no serious injuries have been reported.
"There is heavy smoke, fire and water damage to the structure as well as one vehicle on scene.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the department.
