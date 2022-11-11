A local police oversight board is looking for residents to help to serve the department in an advisory capacity on a variety of policing and community issues.
The Norman Citizens Advisory Board (NCAB) is comprised of eight members who meet to review department investigations, enhance community trust and conduct listening sessions with the public to address concerns or suggestions, according to the city’s website.
The board has investigated racially charged incidents, including an email from the movie Django Unchained shared by an officer in 2020.
The email contained an image of Klu Klux Klan members masked in white robes and the officer’s joke about wearing ill fitting masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The officer was disciplined.
Another incident occurred during the pandemic, when the panel looked into officers accused of sharing a city councilor’s home address on social media, also known as “doxxing.”
A resident posted police documents on social media involving the council member and two officers then shared it to their pages.The board found the council member’s address was not posted by the officers, but urged the department to discourage officers from sharing police matters on social media.
The intent of the citizen’s advisory board is to find members who represent the community’s diverse demographics including “race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion and disability,” the board’s description indicated.
“All ethnic and cultural organizations are encouraged to submit candidates for open positions on the NCAB,” the website read. “Applications will open annually.”
The board was formed in 2018 and its constitution and bylaws created in partnership with Citizens 4 Racial Justice, the city’s website reads.
Both documents are available online.
Applications should be mailed to Norman Police Department, 210-B W. Gray St., Norman, OK, 73069.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.