Applications for Norman’s long-awaited business relief program will be accepted between Friday, Dec. 4, and Dec. 18, city documents show.
Locally owned businesses and nonprofit organizations with no more than 35 full-time employees in Norman can apply. Grants up to $10,000 will be awarded based on criteria related to the pandemic.
Applicants must demonstrate losses to the coronavirus pandemic and conduct business “deemed legal in the state of Oklahoma,” the guidelines state.
The council allocated $1 million remaining in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Recovery [CARES] Act funds during its Tuesday night meeting.
Ward 1 Kate Bierman said the city should ensure applications are approved blindly and that the council be granted a weekly report on the number of applications processed and awarded.
“We have to make sure whoever is reviewing these applications does so blind,” Bierman said. “No applicant name, business name because this is a small community and the chances of many of these applicants being known to the people doing the underwriting is fairly high. We will have people apply who walk away with nothing. We need to be sure that we are as open and transparent about this process and as fair and impartial, is really important.”
Pyle said the applications can be scored without knowing the business or owner name.
Every organization model from sole proprietor and independent contractor to business partnerships, nonprofits and corporations can apply, the application shows.
Entities which engage in lending and political or lobbying activities cannot qualify, according to the guidelines. Applications from government entities, private schools, and religious organizations also will not be considered for approval.
An applicant must be in good standing legally, without any liens or judgments or bankruptcy proceedings prior to March 13, 2020. They must also be current on all city permit fees, licensing and utilities, however “grant proceeds will be utilized to bring the business current before the balance of the proceeds will be released,” the guidelines read.
Questions on the applications include whether the organization is minority-owned and if the business is located in in lower-income areas.
Applicants will be asked if the business or nonprofit was subject to capacity restrictions, and requires the applicant to divulge other sources of funding it obtained during the pandemic, such as CARES Act funds, state grants and federal small business loans.
The application questions the extent to which an organization experienced loss, from a revenue plunge of 26% to 50%, 51% to 75%, or more than 75%.
Those businesses that experienced losses during the October ice storm also will be asked to provide the number of days the organization was without power.
Norman Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Martin was pleased to see the program approved.
“I want to applaud the council for their unanimous support for businesses in Norman,” Martin said. “I’m confident the need is great and that this first million dollars won’t last long, sadly. I think that the applications will be quick and overwhelming that they receive, and I hope this is just the first of what will be potential dollars they approve for small business relief.”
With the available funds, at least 100 businesses could see relief, Ward 2 Joe Carter said during the Nov. 17 meeting.
The council has discussed finding other sources of revenue for the program, The Transcript previously reported.
Applications can be mailed to 201 W. Gray, Norman, Oklahoma, 73069 or delivered to the city manager’s office. Applications can be emailed to city.manager@normanok.gov. Questions can be directed to the city’s marketing director, Sara Kaplan at 405-366-5257 or by email: sara.kaplan@normanok.gov.
Mailed applications must be postmarked Dec. 18.
By Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
