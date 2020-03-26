Applications for relief funds available due to virus through United Way 

Financial help is now available for people who are struggling to pay their rent and utility bills due to COVID-19, thanks to a United Way of Norman fundraiser.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund was established on March 17 and less than 48 hours later had accumulated $5,000. UWN spokesman Jed Dembowski said it has since raised $7,000, “not early enough” he said to meet the needs but it’s a start.
Food & Shelter will distribute funds collected through the United Way of Norman COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Dembowski said it was important for United Way to identify an agency with a built-in case management system that could qualify those who need assistance related to the virus outbreak and those who need assistance due to other factors.
Those affected by COVID-19 through loss of income must present a payroll stub dated before March 13, 2020 and fill out a short form to be eligible for funds. Case managers have the forms and they will be filled out by phone with applicants to prevent contact as much as possible, Dembowski said.
“We want to make sure these donations go directly to people who have lost their job or had their hours cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said United Way of Norman President Daren Wilson. “We’re excited to collaborate with our partners at Food and Shelter. Having one location will keep us from duplicating services, and their strong experience with case management will help us make certain people can get the help they need.”
"Ensuring people in our community are fed and stably housed is a critical part of our mission, " said Food & Shelter Executive Director April Heiple. “We have always considered this community to be the backbone of our organization and during this time, when our community is in crisis, we will stand together and care for each other."
To apply for assistance, call Food & Shelter at 405.360.4954. The application process is open Monday through Friday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Payments from United Way of Norman’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery fund will be made directly to landlords and utility companies.
“United Way of Norman is very thankful for the people who have given to this fund so far,” said Wilson. “But we know what we’ve raised so far is nowhere near enough. We have to do more and we are pleading with the community to help by giving more.”
Contributions to United Way of Norman’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund are accepted online at www.unitedwaynorman.org/covid19fund.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
