Oklahoma Human Services is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) and Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) at OKDHSLive.org.
This federally-funded program helps income-eligible families with their water utility bill.
Applications are accepted online at OKDHSLive.org.
LIHWAP
LIHWAP is a one-time program that was created and funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan Act.
It provides funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. Applications are accepted at OKDHSLive.org.
The non-emergency water bill pay program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the public drinking water or waste water participating provider for the eligible household.
The water crisis program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year for households that:
- Meet the income and resource guidelines outlined in the LIHEAP program
- Have a verifiable water crisis, disconnected service or will be disconnected within 72 hours
To receive LIHWAP, the public drinking water or waste water company must be a participating provider.
Priority will be given to households with members who are elderly, disabled or have children under age 5.
LIHWAP payments
Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for each program. LIHWAP payments must be applied to the water or waste water bill.
Authorized payments may not be applied toward other services, such as trash, cable or other services.
“Household” is defined as individuals living under the same roof with one utility meter.
Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation.
Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both Oklahoma Human Services and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.
