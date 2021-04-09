Jump into a month full of wild fun with pre-sale tickets for the Oklahoma City Zoo’s new Dino Safari, Paint the Wild series, statewide student art contest, animal awareness days and education programs. April events are as follows:
Dino Safari tickets
The interactive experience connects guests to many of their favorite dinosaurs through 15 animatronic displays and eight skeleton replicas.
It will be open to the public May 1 through Oct. 31, but tickets are available now. General admission is $5 per erson for ZOOfriends members and $6 per person for non-members, plus zoo admission. Children ages 2 and under are free.
The Dino Safari Single-Day Adventure Ticket offers unlimited walks through the experience, unlimited lorikeet feedings, unlimited carousel and Elephant Express tram rides, plus general admission to the zoo for $31 for adults and $28 for children and seniors.
ZOOfriends members can purchase the zoo’s Dino Safari Adventure Season Pass for unlimited admission to Dino Safari, along with lorikeet feedings, carousel rides, a souvenir Zoo Key and access to a preview event April 30. Adventure Season Passes range from $35 to $200. Tickets can be reserved at okczoo.org.
Paint the Wild series
The new series offers zoo fans ages 12 and older a creative way to connect with the animals and caretakers by painting animals and enjoying caretaker chats.
With painting instruction led by Pinot’s Palette of Norman, guests can select one date per weekend. The same painting will be taught on Saturdays and Sundays.
Paint the Wild dates and featured animal paintings:
Sunday:
- Bison Painting (Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital)
April 17-18:
- Sea Lion Painting (Sea Lion Stadium)
April 23-24:
- Flamingo Painting (Roughneck Pavilion by Zoo Lake)
Paint the Wild events run from 2 to 5 p.m. VIP experiences are limited to 20 guests per event date and run 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Tickets per person for general admission are $50 for members or $72 for non-members; VIP admission is $70 for members and $92 for non-members and include Zoo admission for non-members. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable and must be purchased in advance. Events will be hosted rain or shine. To learn more, visitokczoo.org.
Art contest
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Pepsi invite K-12 students to participate in the Pepsi Vending Machine Art Contest for an opportunity to win prizes and have their original art design displayed on a Pepsi vending machine at the zoo.
Contest entries become property of the OKC Zoo and must be postmarked by April 30. Each grand prize winner (K-5 and 6-12) will have their designs replicated on the cover of a Pepsi machine at the zoo for a year. Winners receive a certificate and have their designs on display. Contest details and entry forms are available at okczoo.org/pepsicontest.
Sip and Stroll
Sip and Stroll will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday evenings May 6 through June 24,. Guests 21-and-older, limited to 1,200 guests per night, go on an outdoor path to adventure through the zoo with feature cocktails. The zoo will host a special PRIDE Sip and Stroll on June 24.
VIP admission is $40 per person for early entry to the event with check-in times from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., a sea lion presentation at 7 p.m. and access to Dino Safari, Stingray Bay and lorikeets. VIP admission is limited to 300 guests per night.
General admission is $25 per person with event entry between 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. and access to Dino Safari. Sip and Stroll Drink Passports will be available for purchase and pass holders will receive one 5-ounce featured drink sample at all six specialty drink locations.
Early bird tickets are available for ZOOfriends members on Monday, April 12 through Sunday, April 18. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Monday, April 19. To purchase tickets or learn more about Sip and Stroll, visit okczoo.org. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. This event will occur rain or shine.
Flamingo Day
International Flamingo Day runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24. Activities will be in the Children’s Zoo near the flamingo habitat and include an information station, interactive activities for kids with prizes, photo opportunities and Facebook live events with the bird caretakers at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Guests are encouraged wear pink. All event activities are free with admission. Visit okczoo.org.
Marine Mammal Rescue Day
Residents can learn how to help all sea life and make a change for good. Event activities will be set up near the sea lion and Raptor Ridge habitats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can see information stations, animal enrichment, interactive activities for kids with prizes, photo opportunities and Facebook live events with caretakers at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Guests can attend the educational sea lion presentation at 1 p.m. Additional fees apply. All other event activities are free with admission.
Eeucation programs
For additional information about these and other programs, contact the zoo’s Education department at 425-0218 or visit okczoo.org.
Summer Camp enrollment open
The OKC Zoo’s week-long summer camps offer individually-themed programs that include a variety of educational and hands-on S.T.E.A.M. activities.
Campers will experience in-park exploration, engaging activities, up-close encounters with animal ambassadors and unforgettable experiences.
OKC Zoo summer camps are available for kids ages 4 to 15 and run for 10 weeks, May 31 through Aug. 6.
The cost is $275 per camper (ZOOfriends members) and $300 per camper (non-members) per week. Camps run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Campers must bring their own lunches and snacks. All camps will operate with enhanced safety and sanitation measures in place per CDC, city and state guidelines.
Camp capacity is limited and advance registration is required. To learn more or to register, visit okczoo.org/summer-camps or call 425-0218.
