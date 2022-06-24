We all see our part of the globe differently.
Nashville’s skyline is not the same as the one we can gaze at from Ten Mile Flats. The Grand Canyon’s majesty may be rivaled by other vistas on the opposite side of the world. From Oregon to Florida, each state in the USA has landscape views that differ greatly.
Capturing these visual treasures has challenged artists for thousands of years. Liz Roth is one of these living in our times.
She has an exhibition of her talented work up now at Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery, 122 E. Main St. It’s titled “Understanding Place: Perspectives” and is on display through July 9. Closing reception for the show will be Art Walk night on July 8. Jennifer Scanlan curated the exhibition.
Roth’s paintings, prints and drawings of landscapes from Colorado to the People’s Republic of China are remarkable for her discerning eye, bold use of color and atypical knowledge of geomorphology. Curator Scanlan explained Roth’s good eyes.
“One of the things that’s fascinating to me about the way Roth creates landscapes is her choice of colors,” Scanlon said. “I think it’s really special to her. Sometimes it immediately hits you or it may take a while, but there are colors in there you wouldn’t necessarily see yourself.”
These include poison apple green and hyper pink gradients in a pair of Okie oil patch landscapes.
“If you were in that space, she’s added a purple, orange or bright pink in a way that I find is more about an emotion,” she said. “This is a picture about oil drilling and the very lurid pink is coming out of the gouges caused by the truck wheels in the dirt. It offsets some of the other earth tones you’re seeing. There’s some dissonant screaming that adds a layer of emotion. Her color choice adds all kinds of extra feelings. Distilled as it is, she’s used color really effectively.”
Roth has traveled extensively and studied exhaustingly for the making of these pictures. The New York native is an associate professor of painting and drawing at Oklahoma State University.
She’s known in the geology department there because Roth has taken classes in the discipline getting down into the weeds of her subject matter. The artist has gone on geology expeditions with her professors. She digs learning how her subject matter formed.
Part of the exhibition includes her notebooks and sketch pads with detailed scientific and cultural notations that viewers may read.
Roth visited all 50 states for a 2008 series titled “America 101” that’s included in its entirety in the exhibition. Each state boasts its own small picture of a landscape that Roth chose to stop and depict.
Her artist’s statement says the series’ intent is to “…create scenes emphasizing environmental losses as a result of consumerism.” None of that is readily apparent to this untrained eye. The delightful miniature paintings are glimpses of our land from sea to shining sea.
“The show’s landscapes are beautiful,” Scanlan said. “Liz has captured some really stunning vistas. She’s traveled to places around the world — the American West, Oklahoma and work from her newest series, ‘40th Parallel North’ which considers that global parallel — but really around the world. She has captured these vistas in her very special way. I think people will really appreciate the beauty of these.”
Roth’s creative process follows many steps most visual artists undoubtedly don’t take.
“One really fascinating insight into Liz and her artistic methodology and her mind is inclusion of many of her sketchbooks,” Scanlan said. “We have the actual books here that people can look at. We have a video that takes you page by page with quick renderings of images right in front of her so she can understand the place she’s in.
“They’re also diaries, so she’s talking about her experiences. Liz is very funny, so there are amusing accounts. Very personal things about her travels to these places. She sketches constantly during her travels. It’s a deep look into the eye of an artist beyond the finished work.”
Roth’s career canon of work goes beyond landscapes, notably including several series of portraits of people’s faces: OSU students, coffee house patrons and unexpectedly, Wisconsin Department of Transportation civil servants.
The Mainsite show is a visual travelogue.
“We were especially interested in all the ways Liz looks at landscapes,” Scanlan said. “They have shifted and grown to her focus on the Grand Canyon with its amazing views and the geology of the things beneath it, which she really knows. It has made her feel more comfortable recreating it in her art. And then a focus on Oklahoma. It really shows how her focus has shifted, changed and deepened. It’s a chronological tour, but also a great tour around the world.”