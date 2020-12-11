Paintings, prints and sculptures can personalize living spaces. Often, they are one-of-a-kind statements made by artists who put their hearts and souls into their work.
What’s often misunderstood is that original art can be acquired both easily and inexpensively. Norman has many talented artists both established and in a constantly rotating cast at the University of Oklahoma.
Virtually all are eager to sell their work. It’s how they make a living and a way for their patrons to support the local economy.
Douglas Shaw Elder, Norman’s Firehouse Art Center executive director, and Jackie Teague-Wentz, artist representative at DNA Galleries in OKC’s Plaza District, helped clarify the joys of collecting art or giving it as gifts.
“Original art is inspiring,” Elder said. “The reason I collect local original art is to be inspired by other artists. There’s a difference between something that is handmade versus something mass-produced. With that comes a story. Everyone wants to beautify their environment, and collecting art reveals your personality and each piece has a story.”
Elder is unique in that he’s an art collector, a renowned artist himself and an arts establishment professional. He has lived in Oklahoma for 13 years and, by acquiring one or two significant local pieces a year, has accumulated a nice collection.
“Each piece has a story, and when people come over, I get to tell them about the art, about meeting the artist and what they were trying to do,” he said.
Firehouse Art Center has a store stocked with artwork for sale by Oklahoma artists. DNA Galleries also focuses on selling local work.
“The artwork we carry at DNA is mostly by Oklahoma artists,” Teague-Wentz said. “It’s a lot of younger artists who do more contemporary or edgy art. They’re smaller works around or under $500 because a lot of young collectors come through here, so that’s a good price range for that age group.”
DNA represents over 150 artists, and many of the pieces there are even less expensive than that. Small images made by the gallery’s owner, Lindsay Harkness, are $30.
In a recent exhibition of work by OU MFA candidate Simphiwe Mbunyuza, ceramic pieces by him were under $300.
“We have a lot of art prints in the $25 to $50 range,” Teague-Wentz said. “It’s a great way for people to have a piece of local art in their home. Lots of small, original pieces are under $100. We have a great art community here and everybody supports each other.”
In addition to the satisfaction of collecting art, gifting art is similarly rewarding.
“Purchasing art for collections or as gifts is not only gratifying, it also has a positive local economic impact,” Elder said. “If you feel shopping locally is important to a community, purchasing artwork made here is one of the highlights of that.”
Elder said artists often barter their work for goods and services provided by others. It’s not uncommon for a silversmith’s exquisite ring to be traded for making the cold air blow again in her automobile.
“It’s an exchange between two professionals and often a great start introducing someone to the arts,” Elder said.
Art isn’t just sold in galleries. It’s found in antique stores, thrift shops and at garage and estate sales. The University of Oklahoma also offers many opportunities.
“Attending OU’s art student exhibitions should be on everybody’s radar,” Elder said. “Student artwork tends to be inexpensive but super-expressive, and I also recommend the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s annual 12x12 fundraiser exhibition of art for sale.”
A common misconception about collecting art is that it can be an intimidating experience. Personal involvement from over 40 years of collecting reflects that it’s not.
Gallery owners are business people who want sales just like any other merchant. They don’t care about the level of their clients’ social status and most are eager to make folks more knowledgeable about art.
“People struggle with knowing whether art is good or not,” Elder said. “At Firehouse, we encourage patrons to take those first steps toward collecting art.
“People should purchase art because they enjoy it, want to live with a piece, experience it and walk by it every day. That’s going to bring more happiness to you than because someone said it’s important.”
Hours of operation for DNA Galleries and Firehouse Art Center’s gallery are posted at dnagalleries.com and normanfirehouse.com.
