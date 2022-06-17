Across the University of Oklahoma campus, there are several examples of sculptures memorializing people who had an impact on the institution.
These statues depict leaders, politicians, athletes and Native peoples who have profound meaning to the scholars studying and working here.
Soon, another sculpture of this significance will be added to the distinguished collection. It’s a 52-inch-tall depiction of Dr. Sidney Brown (1925-2010), an OU professor emeritus who taught Asian history for 56 years with a particular emphasis on Japan. In 1987, he received one of the Japanese government’s highest civilian honors.
The sculpture of Brown is planned for installation in a Jacobson Hall outdoor façade’s architectural niche. Its casting process is presently in progress at Norman’s The Crucible Bronze Foundry.
The artist commissioned to create this work is Norman resident Christy Phelps, a class of 2022 OU BFA graduate who has just begun OU graduate studies in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She’s found weight in the project that reflects on both Brown’s legacy and within her own life.
“What Dr. Brown was most well known for was how he bridged a gap between the USA and Japan after WWII,” Phelps said. “Using jazz music and cultural studies, he brought the two cultures together. He was one of the first professors to bring Asian studies, and specifically Japan to OU. The university wants to honor him with a sculpture at Jacobson Hall and how great he was to bridge that gap.
“He had joy for the people of Japan and the students here which seemed to be contagious through his love of jazz and bringing people together.”
Phelps is married, and her husband lived in Japan for a decade during childhood.
“As we were dating and during marriage, I’ve loved hearing stories about Japan and his life there,” she said. “We’re planning to travel there for our 10th anniversary in a few years so I can see where he grew up. That’s always been in my mind and heart, so when I found out about Dr. Brown, I was inspired to create his sculpture. I was able to study the Japanese art that my in-laws have in their home along with my other research to figure out what I wanted to sculpt in the deep relief panels near the niche sculpture. So it’s very personal.”
Phelps also paints, draws and makes ceramics. She was a Norman Arts Council Award winner, had work selected for inclusion in OU’s 108th Annual School of Visual Arts Student Exhibition this year and snagged the John R. Potts Jr. Sculpture Award at the 2021 show.
Phelps has been successfully selling her ceramic wares at Stash in Norman and through christyphelpsart.com.
“I’m humbled by the opportunity to create the niche sculpture for Jacobson Hall,” Phelps said. “Right now the mold is being made at The Crucible, and those folks have been great to work with. My instructor Paul Moore will be helping me cast it. We’re hoping for installation in June.”
Phelps believes she was given unlimited creative freedom at OU.
“They want you to develop your own style,” she said, “your own unique voice for how you’re going to use your art. But at the same time, they’re able to hold a very high standard in requirements for each project in terms of concept, design and basic principles of art. All that with freedom in how you approach it. That can be challenging, but in a good way.”
In addition to being a student, wife and mother, Phelps has other responsibilities in her life. She’s a Sexual Violence Response Specialist at a rape crisis center, assisting survivors through forensic rape kit examinations.
For her Senior Capstone Exhibition, Phelps created an art series titled “Free to Fly.” It’s 11 separate framed panels with groupings of multi-colored and textured ceramic butterflies on each.
The works’ label reads, “These butterflies symbolize personal transformation, and the number of clients I’ve worked with is reflected in the butterflies here.”
Phelps intends to explore in her graduate studies how art can help and empower victims of trauma.
“Victims often don’t have the words to talk about what just happened,” she said. “I want to assist them in ways to process what is happening to them and I think art can be used in that. There are studies on how art, yoga, music and other things that incorporate our five senses can be used to help trauma victims and survivors communicate.”
The “Free to Fly” butterfly art is available for acquisition at Stash, 412 E. Main St., and a significant amount of the sales proceeds will be donated to Norman’s Women’s Resource Center.