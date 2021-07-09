Creighton E. Gilbert (1924-2011) would be pleased with what’s happening at the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.
Up now through the end of the year is the exhibition “A Life in Looking,” which is in place because of his generosity.
Gilbert was an art historian, with all his academic career spent in the rarified air of Harvard, Cornell and Yale universities. He was also a collector of art throughout his life, and in 2005 bequeathed 272 paintings, prints and drawings from his private collection to OU.
“A Life in Looking” consists of 80 objects from Gilbert’s gift curated by OU faculty members Allison Palmer, professor of art history, and Erin Duncan-O’Neill, assistant professor in the School of Visual Arts.
“This exhibition honors Creighton Gilbert,” Palmer said. “He was a collector-scholar, so the kinds of art he collected had personal interest to him, with thought to discovering an artist’s name or date of a work. We thought of him as a detective or a scholar who liked puzzles of attribution, and wanted to approach the exhibition in that way.”
Gilbert taught Italian Renaissance art, and a major portion of the show’s paintings reflect that expertise. His collection spans a time period from the 14th to the 20th century.
He purchased works by lesser-known artists or ones that lacked attribution. Gilbert could spot a good painting at a reasonable price. His knowledge of the subject matter had an incalculable impact on what he acquired.
“We tried to pick things from all areas of his collection,” Palmer said. “In many ways it’s a traditional exhibition because it goes thematically. There are religious works, and it’s roughly chronological, too. There are architectural, landscape, allegorical and mythological works. It bends with Daumier prints that are caricatures and satirical works, which are humorous.”
Co-curator Duncan-O’Neill is the author of “In Jest: Literary Satire in the Art of Honoré Daumier.”
“Erin’s area is 18th century French art. She did all the research for the chronologically latter part of the show,” Palmer said. “It was perfect working with her — we work really well together. The focus was discovering more about Gilbert as a scholar and collector, and showcasing his collection by finding things he thought interesting when he was buying art.”
The show’s opening panel is an atypical biography of Gilbert, who was also editor-in-chief of Art Bulletin for several years in the 1980s. Additionally, he wrote art show reviews for The New Criterion.
“This goes into more depth about him as a person and what motivated his collecting,” Palmer said.
It begs the question of why Gilbert would donate his art collection to a university in Oklahoma. Former director of The Fred Eric Lee is credited with “encouraging” this seemingly considerable decision. Since 2009, Lee has been the director of the Kimball Art Museum in Ft. Worth, Texas.
“We’re hoping Eric Lee will come to an event before the exhibition closes Dec. 31 and talk more about that,” Palmer said. “Eric was one of (Gilbert’s) students at Yale. He went on to work for President (David) Boren, which is how he ended up at OU. Gilbert had retired, but he was still very active in his career, and had come down here to visit. He was thinking about what to do with his collection.”
Yale’s art collection is off the charts. Undoubtedly, that university has thousands of objects in storage that never or seldom are on display to the public.
“I don’t know this for a fact, but I think Gilbert was trying to figure out where his art would fit best,” Palmer said. “If it went to Yale, what impact would it have in that incredible collection? I think it was part of him as a collector to think about where his collection would be best suited, most valued, where there would be the most interest. At the time, OU didn’t have much European and Renaissance art. It greatly enriched our collection.”
It’s possible Gilbert’s choice of OU was another instance of Sooner Magic, vis-à-vis Lee. He didn’t just donate all that art, but also a sizable chunk of change to restore and conserve the collection. It was a pleasant task for Palmer and Duncan-O’Neill to trim down the 200-plus collection into a more manageable 80 objects for exhibition.
“Picking was a challenge, so that it would hold together as a theme,” Palmer said. “We had to set aside many wonderful works. The themes allowed us to show as many works as we could from the types of art he collected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.