Norman’s newest apartment complex celebrated their official opening Wednesday as the newest option for luxury-style living on the city’s north side.
Located at 1303 W. Tecumseh Rd., the complex has one bedroom floor plans starting at 789 square feet and up to 1,125 square feet, and two bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,050 square feet to 1,350 square feet.
Residents began moving into Artisan Crossing in June and Scott Case, president of Case & Associates, said units are filling up fast.
Hillary McCandless, property manager for Artisan Crossing, said the quick access to Interstate-35 in a developing area of town, along with the unique amenities make the complex a must see when apartment hunting.
“We have some nice amenities including private patio and balcony areas, optional LED fireplaces, oversized walk-in closets, side-by-side refrigerators with ice and water makers and stainless steel sinks,” McCandless said.
First and second floor units have 9-foot ceilings and third floor units have 12-foot ceilings.
McCandless said they are a canine friendly complex with two dog parks, however, pet deposits and adherence to breed restrictions are required.
Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, game room, a resort style swimming pool with a cabana, where lounging furniture, a firepit, two gas grills and a TV are set up.
The property is managed by Case & Associates. Scott Case, president of the company, said Tecumseh Road was decided on as the location because apartment living options were needed away from the University of Oklahoma campus.
Case said with the hospital and many other jobs close to the highway, one of their goals is to attract young professionals.
Residents began moving in at the end of June, and Case said the complex is 98% leased up and the occupancy rate is around 82%, but continually rising. He said it’s the quickest lease up he has seen over the last 22 years.
“The occupancy is only limited right now by the certificates of occupancy,” Case said. “We’re trying to finish up some of the back buildings, so it’s been a very successful property.”