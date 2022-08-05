It was a hug fest at Summer Zah’s art exhibition opening reception in Resonator Institute during June’s art walk.
A woman with woven Native handbag over her shoulder embraced the artist with all her might. Zah smiled and hugged back just as tight.
The display of affection was indicative of the love Zah has for her family, friends and community, expressed through printmaking, installation art and photography. She’s had a traditional upbringing in the Jicarilla Apache and Choctaw cultures following her mother, and Navajo culture from her father.
It’s been her privilege to find a personal visual language that takes from and honors all parts of those backgrounds.
“Weaving became a bigger aspect of the work I’ve been creating and as a printmaker, I have a deep infatuation for playing with paper,” Zah said. “I’ve taken it to the next level by shredding documents from Indigenous politics and laws and transforming them for installations with the thought toward Navajo rug weaving. and on the Jicarilla Apache side, thinking of the basket makers.”
In the Resonator exhibition, Zah had on display a 2022 monotype and serigraph print titled “The Grandmothers.” It depicts a pair of women seated and working with their hands.
“It’s paying respect and homage to all of our maternal ancestors with all their knowledge and power,” she said. “And making sure their line continues and who they are, surviving through all the atrocities to make sure I’m here right now. The weaving brings about who I am into one cohesive thing.”
Zah has a series of art titled “Unplugged” posted at her summerzah.com website. It explores the portrayal of Native women in media, 2014 to the present.
They’re serigraphs, mixed media and acrylic on paper. Zah spoke to both the easiest and more difficult pieces of expressing her personal story visually.
“The easiest part was getting down to the essence of myself,” she said. “The Unplugged series came out of a reaction to Native iconography within pop culture. I feel like that’s a safety net in some ways, as well as just an expression of, if I took away all my physical identifiers as a Native person, what kind of identity is left. Thinking outside of spirituality and all these cultural things. I think that’s what’s easiest to come back to, and my thinking mode where I’m developing some of these heavier conceptual ideas.”
More difficult was a body of work shown at the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery in 2017. It confronted substance abuse and toxic environment in a family home.
“It was about visually expressing that part of myself,” she said. “To also bridge the gap with an audience that might have either been in or gone through a similar situation. To say, hey, I get it. Try not to go down the road of destruction. For me, it was a lot of harmful coping mechanisms and coming out the other side of that with a broader understanding of what the human condition is while pertaining to future generations, no matter how harsh or how light the situation is.”
In addition to being an MFA candidate at the University of Oklahoma, Zah is also a guest services associate at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. It’s been an educational experience for her.
“I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “First and foremost is how close the Native American art scene is, generally. The Native community is family. Everybody knows everybody in some way, fashion or form. It’s more than a network, it’s a friendship. I get warm fuzzies knowing that we’re all connected and have the same aspirations for indigeneity itself, what the arts mean and how we visually express ourselves with the traditional knowledges we all possess.”
Norman artist Marwin Begaye, spouse of First Americans Museum’s Senior Curator Heather Atone, is one of Zah’s connections.
“Marwin Begaye is one of the main reasons I applied to OU for my Master’s program,” Zah said. “He has been super influential in the work that I’m doing now. He’s a very passionate and giving individual.
“And the knowledge that Heather Atone possesses and wisdom she imparts when we cross paths at the museum occasionally makes me feel very honored, fortunate and humbled. At this point I’m very privileged to call them my friends.”
Zah resides in Ada. Much of her life has been spent in Tulsa and southeastern Oklahoma. She’s highly familiar with people of the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations.
Zah is relatively new to Norman, and she’s enjoying the arts scene here.
“I really love what Curtis Jones and the board is doing with Resonator Institute,” she said. “They are so focused on giving back to the community. Everywhere I’ve been across Oklahoma has been so supportive and giving. I have nothing but positive feedback overall.”
