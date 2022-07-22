The University of Oklahoma’s 108th annual School of Visual Arts exhibition was earlier this spring.
Kimberly Ma was among the elite student artists whose work was selected for display. She also graduated from OU this year with a Bachelor of Fine Art.
Ma’s work in ceramics, both at the aforementioned show and her senior capstone exhibition in May, displayed extraordinary technical proficiency and artistic sensitivity.
Possibly even more exceptional are the things that the artist learned about herself during her years at OU.
“My time at OU was very fulfilling,” Ma said. “I went into school thinking I was going to be an engineer but became an artist, and I love it.”
Ma had an epiphany during a calculus class that engineering wasn’t for her.
“It just wasn’t making me happy,” she said. “My boyfriend at the time and other friends knew that art makes me happy. They pushed me to take my first art class, and then I just switched.”
Ma had taken some art classes in high school but had no extensive background in ceramics. She ended up being a star at OU.
This year’s School of Visual Arts exhibition curator Jennifer Scanlan was asked in an earlier Transcript article about the ceramics department, in particular. She replied in no uncertain terms.
“There are some really strong ceramic pieces,” Scanlan said. “That department has some great artists in it. They are doing an amazing job.”
Ma comes from an artistic family that she credited with contributing to her talent.
“They’re all really creative in some way,” she said. “My sister can draw, paint and play musical instruments, my other sister is a graphic designer who draws and paints, and my brother is a great artist. I grew up in a creative house, but we didn’t see it as art, if that makes sense.”
Common in many cultures, art was not viewed as a way to make a living. Ma’s instructors at OU were influential in helping her grow artistically, technically and personally.
“Especially in the ceramics department, I felt like I was part of that community,” she said. “You are part of the ceramics family. It’s very tight knit, but we’re also very accepting of everyone. I was so nervous in my first ceramics class. I wanted to pursue my degree in art, but at the same time, I did not know how to be an artist. I didn’t know how to be creative.”
OU had the answer for that with artist-in-residence Doug Casebeer. He was associate director and artistic director for ceramics at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village, Colorado, for 34 years.
“Doug Casebeer pushed me to my limits,” Ma said. “He challenged me so much, but I’m so glad he did. I think I was able to graduate because of how he pushed me and opened my eyes to a lot of things.”
Ma was introduced to working on complex projects.
“I took three advanced classes with him, and each was challenging in different ways,” she said. “Sometimes there was so much work, I never thought I could complete it. He wanted a concept for everything you do. At the beginning of ceramics, I was struggling with deep depression and other mental illnesses and kind of stuck in a hole.
“He helped me slowly get out of my hole and realize my past traumas were really wrong. He helped me talk about those traumas in my art and not be scared to do that.”
One project involved telling a story by making a dozen ceramic objects. She learned to think conceptually and develop narrative.
“I made 12 vases, with the first one being perfect,” Ma said. “The vases go down as they slowly get destroyed and manipulated. The last vase is just a ruin.”
Ma considered the project a success, in no small part because it opened her up to discussions of mental health.
“[It showed] how people who have gone through the same things I went through should get help, and they’re not alone,” she said. “That project really helped me open up.”
Ma is Chinese-American and grew up in Oklahoma City going to predominantly white schools. She’d go home to a traditional Chinese household after being made fun of by her classmates for being Asian.
She didn’t like Chinese traditions and was unhappy both at school and at home. It made for an identity crisis.
She has studied Chinese culture in an attempt to understand and intends her work in part as an outreach to others in multi-cultural environments.
Ma’s senior capstone exhibition piece is titled “Rebirth.” It was a departure from some of the trauma-related work.
“For it, I just wanted to focus on how I can be positive in life,” she said. “Especially since it was my last undergraduate project. Again, I made 12 vases that are all similar and spent countless hours hand-painting each one.”
Ma painted twin Chinese characters meaning double happiness in gold color on each one. Other colors of white signifying death and red denoting happiness were incorporated into the installation.
“After they were completely finished, I shattered each one,” she said, “then slowly rebuilt them, except for one that rested on stones, which symbolized me hitting rock bottom.”
A vase in the center has discernible repairs, but essentially is beautiful and intact, reflecting the artist today.
“The project took a long time and was frustrating,” Ma said. “Like healing, it can be a long process that requires patience.”