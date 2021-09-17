MAINSITE Contemporary Art is hosting an exhibition of works by architect and visual artist Herb Greene. The event marks the first solo exhibition of Greene’s work in Norman, where he studied architecture under Bruce Goff at the University of Oklahoma in the 1950s and built the Prairie House in 1962.
Exploring his collage paintings, architectural structures and the intersection, “Mapping the Mental Continuum” will run from Oct. 8 through Nov. 27 at the facility, 122 E. Main St. in Norman.
An opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, with a second reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12, both in conjunction with Second Friday Norman Art Walk.
A catalog of the exhibition, which includes an in-depth interview with Greene, essays and striking images, will be available for purchase at the November reception and preorder in October. A short film is being produced to further document the exhibition, featuring Greene among his artworks and architectural projects across Oklahoma.
A percentage of proceeds from artwork sales will be donated toward a feature length independent documentary film in the making, “Remembering the Future with Herb Greene,” due for preview screening next fall.
“Mapping the Mental Continuum” surveys Greene’s use of “collage thinking” as a theoretical and aesthetic expression of organic philosophy.
Greene’s architectural structures and painting compositions map the mental continuum as a topological space in which thinking, feeling and perception are a unified progression of events.
The artwork in the exhibit highlight a timeline that spans paintings from 1964-1984, with content that bridges pivotal moments in American history, including three wars, The Great Depression era and social justice movements. The documentary photographs embedded in the collage paintings, dialogue throughout the exhibition space with three of Greene’s most notable built projects: the Joyce Residence in Snyder (1959), Prairie House in Norman (1961) and the Cunningham Residence in Oklahoma City (1962).
‘Collage thinking’ is Greene’s term for interpreting the world through an integrative perceptual lens as opposed to a bifurcated reality that divides subject/object, figure/ground, interior/exterior, mind/matter and time/space.
Exhibits at MAINSITE Contemporary Art are made possible by support from Norman Arts Council sponsors, including the City of Norman, Mid-America Arts Alliance, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Fowler Automotive, Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Kirkpatrick Foundation.
Greene’s architectural drawings are in The Art Institute of Chicago’s collection alongside works by Louis Sullivan, Frank Lloyd Wright, Bruce Goff and other works in the “Prairie Tradition.” Greene’s collage paintings are also in The Art Institute of Chicago’s collection, as well as numerous private collections across the United States.
Questions about Greene and and the exhibit may be directed to Joshua Boydston at joshb@normanarts.org.