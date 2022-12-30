Looking back through the rearview mirror over an entire year ensures a mix of emotions.
Norman’s 2022 arts scene with its multitude of talented artisans, patrons and spectators experienced joy, grief, satisfaction and creative inspiration over the last year.
Music, visual art, dance and theater — along with the people who create — are what make this university city special. In some measure, this magnetic force helps bring residents here and contributes to why they stay.
The Norman Chamber of Commerce can calculate the millions of dollars that three days of Norman Music Festival adds to the economy, while other values from artistic creativity are less tangible.
A flavor for both can be gathered by looking back at some arts scene highlights and milestones this year.
Although college towns are known for people coming and going, many folks have lived in Norman their entire lives. Rapper Shawn Reidy II is one.
He loves Norman, and his music has attracted collaborators from around the world. That’s undoubtedly because of Reidy’s lyrical sincerity about the human condition that many can relate to.
Reidy spoke about that in connection with the release of his “An Album, With Songs.”
“Obviously, I write a lot about my mental struggles. I’ve always wanted to put a light at the end of the tunnel for every dark moment,” he said. “I feel like the light is a little brighter this time around, because I’ve become more accepting and open.”
Within any year, there are career changes. This year was the first full year of employment for Thomas Brent Smith as director of the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.
He’s done that job with exceptional enthusiasm and vitality.
“OU is special, and I’m someone who is really mission-driven,” Smith said. “Among the many reasons I was drawn to this role is that it offered a unique opportunity to lead a museum where the mission is more complex than just a stand-alone museum.
“I’m aware of the meaningful impact we can have on people.”
That insight has been reflected in Smith’s performance. We’re looking forward to his continued success.
The Norman Music Festival had another banner year. The leadership’s focus on satisfying the aural passions of fans devoted to a variety of genres was tight. Its motto remains “Free. Original. Oklahoma.”
New York trio Wet’s 21st century love songs, Fat Tony’s unflinching Houston rap and Norman-based Sisteria’s psychedelic guitar fantasia were among audience favorites this year at a festival dating back to 2008.
Judging by the crowds of people in attendance, it’s easy to see why even the most conservative of city leaders won’t argue with the positive cold hard cash impact on Norman’s hotels, restaurants and gas stations. The attendees may be multi-colored hair, pierced, cannabis smoking Bohemians, but they obviously spend the do-re-mi.
The world lost an artistic treasure in Chief Enoch Kelly Haney’s death this year. The former Oklahoma State House representative, senator and Seminole Nation of Oklahoma chief died in his home state at age 81.
Haney was still making art in his Norman studio until closing it in 2021, and then he worked from home. Haney may be best known for creating the sculpture titled “The Guardian,” which is the monumental work depicting a Native warrior mounted atop the Oklahoma State Capitol building.
He believed his artist’s eye contributed to his successful political career.
“When you create, you start out with a concept. All that interacts with life and planning, which I have a background in and helped me a lot. Politics was a way of life I enjoyed. I did it because I wanted to help people,” he said.
Haney helped many in his life and left a lasting legacy of greatness in both art and politics for all Oklahomans to treasure.
Jazz in June brought its entire three evening event to Andrews Park for a change, which worked out just dandy.
Blues Night offered Canadian guitar phenom JW Jones, who is a protégé of Chicago star Buddy Guy.
The next night, Marquis Hill, another product of the Windy City, graced the stage for a dope trumpet recital with his outfit Blacktet.
Funkster band Ghost-Note was the Saturday evening finale.
Next year will be special for Jazz in June, because it will mark the festival’s 40th anniversary.
The Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum mounted a much-needed exhibition that was, at once, unpleasant and enlightening to view.
“Sundown: An Examination of Norman’s History as a Racist Sundown Town” was up for several months and drew wide attendance from the community. Drawing on archival material from primarily newspapers, including The Transcript, it documented the de facto institutionalized white supremacy that was ugly, often violent and wholly undeniable.
Some Norman church groups in the 1930s spoke up against the despicable practices.
Sundown status didn’t really end until 1967, when the University of Oklahoma hired African-American professor George Henderson, who brought his wife, Barbara, and family here from Detroit. With help from a sympathetic Realtor, who was promptly driven out of business, they bought a home and live here to this day.
The Norman Philharmonic, led by music and artistic director Richard Zielinksi, marked its 12th season.
“I’m really proud of the city and people of Norman,” Zielinski said. “The folks really got behind the project my second year here and believed in this vision of a chamber orchestra that would not only do classical repertoire but also an organ concerto, like we’ll be doing this year. I’m so thankful for the people who not only helped me administratively start this and make it into a 501©(3) but also the people who have supported it financially.”
All these and more contributed to Norman’s impressive cultural smorgasbord this year.
