January 2020 was a terrific month for arts and music.
COVID-19 was a page 8 story about an obscure and faraway virus emerging on another continent. January included travel, fine dining in restaurants, a visit with friends, making new ones and virtually non-stop live music performances in one of the world’s great music cities.
The annual Folk Alliance International conference was held in New Orleans that month. A road trip to the event included stopping overnight in Lake Charles to visit friends who both work at McNeese State University. A few months later that small city would be devastated by Hurricane Laura. Happily both friends survived.
In New Orleans musicians and industry folks gathered in a grand French Quarter hotel for Folk Alliance. Showcase concerts, lectures and networking went round the clock for five days.
Music included local Cajun talent, big band hip hop from Chicago and Scandinavian folk. Musicians came from all over the world to perform, learn and make business contacts. What happened there would be rendered impossible by a virus only a few short months later.
Oklahoma singer/songwriters who performed at Folk Alliance included Nellie Marie Clay and Kalyn Fay. Looking back, those five busy days and nights of rich live music smorgasbord in New Orleans was fortunate sustenance for the looming aural drought ahead.
Back in Norman, all the usual concert series and arts venues were gearing up for business as usual. North Carolina troubadour Wes Collins performed as part of The Depot’s Winter Wind line-up of musical talent.
In February, the beloved Santa Fe train station venue also hosted an exhibition of surrealist photographic conceptual imagery by Norman’s Lauren Midgely, who translates her dreamscapes into pictures.
The University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art mounted an exhibition of “magical realism” paintings by master Oklahoma artist and long-time Norman resident O. Gail Poole (1935-2013). It was lovingly curated by his daughter Nicole Poole and contained depictions of human folly, absurdity and pointed political commentary on canvas.
Another magnificent show at OU’s art museum was among the first victims of COVID-19 in terms of limited viewership.
“Renegades: Bruce Goff and the American School of Architecture” curated by OU associate professor Luca Guido had to eliminate live attendance before it was scheduled to end April 5. Guido had scoured OU’s archives for materials that were mostly unknown except to Goff scholars. He documented a man and time in OU’s history that captured the world’s imagination.
By mid-March music venues were canceling performances for shows that had been booked months in advance. The music industry was in free fall. Personally the last live concert attended to date was March 8, by Galax, Virginia-based singer/songwriter Dori Freeman at The Depot.
Musicians rarely rely on just one income source. They’re often educators or have unrelated day jobs. Their resiliency during these stressful times varies individually. Focusing on these artists often revealed reservoirs of hope, creativity and determination. Norman singer/ songwriter Katie Williams was among these.
“Artists are like water,” she said. “We are going to find our way through anything. When you’re creative there’s no way to contain it. It will find a way and seek-through regardless of the situation. People now are being challenged to find new ways to be creative.”
Indeed they were and still are. Musicians began using the internet to live-stream music concerts from their homes and studios. Friendly organizations such as Norman Next, the Norman’s Parks and Recreation Department, and The Depot began helping artists such as Susan Herndon, Felina Rivera and Kyle Reid get music to their audiences.
Beloved Norman musician Mike Hosty jumped right into live-streaming shows with production help from spouse Kellie DeHaven Hosty. Modeling old time radio programs, he used a phone tap to take live calls from his world-wide audience.
“People e-mail after the shows and say it made them feel like [they were] back in Norman in [their] college days,” Hosty said.
Despite the pandemic or possibly in defiance of it, plays are still being written, silver rings continue to be hammered out, art exhibitions are still planned and mounted, and songs are being sung. 2020 will be remembered as a year of sorrow, tragedy and rampant disease. But, hopefully, it will also recall the many triumphs of the human spirit produced by artists expressing their humanity.
