As COVID cases begin to spike once again all across the state, Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is urging people to not just get the vaccine but to get the booster shot as well.
Cole, R-Moore, has long been a vocal proponent for the COVID-19 vaccine and in a recent interview with The Transcript expressed his disbelief that people refuse to get the life-saving shot.
Being both fully vaccinated and boosted, Cole said that other than a sore arm and a little fatigue, he did not experience any harsh side effects from any of his three shots. He urged people to get both the vaccine and the booster, as it provides the most protection from COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Oklahoma is reporting a 7-day rolling average of 2,990 COVID cases and COVID hospitalizations at a recent high of 965 people with 261 in the ICU. According to The New York Times, only 53% of eligible are fully vaccinated, which ranks at 39 in the country.
“The most interesting statistic I've seen recently, which I think is just stunning, is if you're vaccinated and have the booster, you're seven times less likely to get coronavirus,” Cole said in a Tuesday interview. “You’re 35 times less likely to go to the hospital, if you do [get COVID-19] and you're 40 times less likely to die. I mean, how tough is this decision?”
Cole is not the only member of the state’s all-Republican delegation to urge people to get the booster shot. Congressman Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, has been a vocal advocate of both the vaccine and getting the booster.
In a conversation in late October with Scott Mitchell of News on 6, Lucas passionately urged people to get the vaccine, saying, “why have the disease when you can get the vaccine and not get sick?”
“If you fall in the eligible group to get a booster shot, and I do — I’ve had a third shot of Pfizer — get the booster shot,” Lucas said.
Contrary to Cole’s and Lucas’ stance, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, R, told reporters last week that he would not be getting the booster shot.
"I'm perfectly healthy, and my doctor hasn't told me I need to get it," Stitt said in response to a question from Carmen Forman of The Oklahoman.
The state’s top medical professional, interim Health Commissioner Keith Reid, is urging eligible Oklahomans to get the COVID booster.
Despite his strong stance in favor of vaccines, Cole is against the government mandating and forcing people to get the vaccine, he said, because “in most circumstances,” the government forcing people to do something “doesn’t work.”
“I don't have any problem with employers making those decisions,” he said. “You know, that's up to them, and it's even worked in a lot of places.”
Cole said he has visited a number of emergency rooms and intensive care units across the state, and his district and has seen firsthand the effect refusing the vaccine can have on those who get COVID-19 when unvaccinated.
“I’ve seen ER’s and I’ve seen ICUs, and I think everybody in them that (I saw) is not vaccinated and they all wish they had been,” he said. “They’re pretty grim places to go to.”