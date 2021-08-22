Following the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Cleveland County Health Department has begun issuing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals.
The county health department announced last week that people can now register for their third dose if they feel as though they need it and fall within the CDC’s guidelines.
Those guidelines entail but are not limited to:
- Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Having moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.
- Having an advanced or untreated HIV infection or active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response.
“We recommend people talk with their health care provider about their medical conditions and whether getting an additional dose is right for their health,” said Jackie Kanak, Cleveland County Health Department regional director. “Vaccines have played a large role in our COVID-19 mitigation efforts, so it’s our top priority to get additional doses administered to the individuals in our communities who are most vulnerable.”
This booster dose only applies to people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and does not apply to those who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those who wish to receive a booster dose can register on vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
In addition, Norman Regional Health Systems has re-started its drive-thru testing at 516 E. Rich St. in Norman due to the recent sudden increase of COVID-19 cases.
“It was formerly the Hospitality House and directly south of our Norman Regional Hospital campus,” the health system says on its website. “You can remain in your car while our team administers the test. Please wear a mask until an employee instructs you to remove it.”
The price of a COVID PCR test is $65, although most insurance companies will cover it, NRHS said.
People can schedule a COVID-19 test through NRHS via scheduling portal.