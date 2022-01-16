The unprecedented demand for COVID-19 testing is straining hospital services that were already stretched thin from the pandemic.
People seeking COVID tests currently comprise up to half of all emergency room visits at Norman Regional Health System locations, Norman Regional ER director Robin Mantooth said.
These patients have filled their ERs to capacity and sometimes wait for “quite some time” because they usually aren’t high-priority visits, she said.
This has strained an ER system that is already holding ICU patients and floor patients. NRHS holds 36 ICU beds, The Transcript has reported.
The dynamic has played out the ER as local COVID cases have skyrocketed in January.
Norman reported 2,487 new cases in a week Wednesday — more than double the number of cases from the week prior, which itself was more than triple the week prior.
“We had plenty of tests until we had tens of thousands of people testing positive daily,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma chief COVID officer.
Norman’s health care strain persists as federal officials work to get COVID tests to all corners of the United States.
A White House news release Friday announced President Joe Biden’s administration’s plans to purchase one billion at-home tests, half of which will be available to order online Wednesday.
But Bratzler is skeptical this will do much to combat omicron, which has spread through the U.S. at record pace.
“We’re going to have a ton of capacity to do home tests in three weeks or a month, when we’ve seen a huge drop in this omicron peak … we need them now, not two or three weeks from now,” he said.
Supply chain problems seen in the pandemic coupled with the overwhelming demand have led to an “outstripped” supply of the tests, Bratzler said.
Bratzler said Norman-based diagnostics company IMMY Labs is “doing the best they can” to keep up with requests for testing despite the demand.
IMMY Labs CEO Sean Bauman did not immediately respond to multiple attempts to be reached by phone for comment.
In hospitals, nurses have to be moved out of other disciplines to administer tests, leaving a shortage in the area they came from, Bratzler said.
And when nurses get around to testing patients, they’re usually positive, Mantooth said.
“It seems almost rare to get a negative test nowadays. The ethos is everybody’s positive, and that’s what we assume,” she said. “We go into everybody’s room, and we see every patient assuming that they’re positive. The vast majority of them are.”
In response to the demand for testing, NRHS has planned to open up more testing sites, Mantooth said.
If someone is ill, health care workers want them at the hospital, Mantooth said. But she wants them to know what to expect when they come.
“The nurses are under a tremendous strain right now, and so if they do come into the emergency department or the hospital with us, we’re doing the best we can, we’re working as hard as we can and we know that there’s a long wait of people to be seen and a long wait down here in the emergency department before they can even get a bed,” she said. “Sometimes people are down there for a few days before they can get a bed upstairs.”