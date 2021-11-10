Cleveland County has fallen out of the “high rate of community transmission” for COVID-19 for the first time in months, but due to a new reporting system by the state, Norman’s COVID numbers will no longer be made available.
Currently the county has 92.25 weekly COVID cases per 100,000 population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In order to fall out of the high rate of transmission level and into the substantial level, the county must have fewer than 100 new weekly COVID cases per 100,000 population.
Over the course of the pandemic, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported COVID-19 numbers for municipalities in addition to the countywide numbers, but beginning Wednesday, they will no longer report those numbers, a spokesperson said.
“(The OSDH) are moving away from reporting (cumulative) data at the city level to be more in line with their standard way of reporting, which is at the county and state level,” said Anthony Triana, a spokesperson for the department.
This shift in reporting methods has caused Norman Mayor Breea Clark discomfort as the state is relying on cases staying low by not reporting the local numbers weekly but not accounting for the potential of a spike, she said.
“While I’m excited to see our numbers continue to go down, we have seen it go back up many, many times,” Clark said. “Taking away a community’s access to data while the pandemic is very much still going on is a horrible idea because it makes it impossible to make data-driven decisions.”
Despite the significant drop in cases over the course of the past week, Clark urges the state to reconsider this decision and to resort back to reporting local numbers at the least weekly.
This isn’t the first time the state has changed the reporting of local numbers. In March, it shifted to reporting the numbers only once a week after reporting them daily for most of the pandemic.
“Why we keep thinking that things will be different is beyond me,” Clark said. “We need to be equipping community leaders who are boots on the ground dealing with these issues with as much information as possible, not hoping the problem will go away if we quit reporting it.”
Contrary to Clark, the Cleveland County Emergency Management Director George Mauldin, who also heads up the county’s COVID-19 task forcs, said that county and state levels are the most important number to be shown because they show accurate trends whereas, in his opinion, city numbers do not.
County Numbers
This week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 486 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County after increasing by 256 the week before, according to OSDH.
This new count is higher than what it had been the past two weeks, but significantly less than numbers seen in September and throughout summer.
It brings the county to 44,194 cumulative cases.
The county has at least 66% of its eligible population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which experts say plays a significant role in lowering the cases.
State numbers
The state reported 420 new COVID cases, Wednesday bringing the cumulative case count to 650,689 cases.
The CDC provisional death count shows 11,581 COVID deaths in the state. There are currently 377 people hospitalized in Oklahoma with the virus, and 127 of those are in the ICU.