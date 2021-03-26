A local nonprofit will bring together Norman law enforcement and leaders in Oklahoma’s Asian community for a collaborative discussion about safety and anti-Asian hate Saturday night.
Share and Grow Association, a local organization that supports educational and cultural pursuits, will host the Zoom event starting at 7 p.m. March 27.
Qiong Wang, the organization’s president, said the group will be joined by the Norman Police Department, the Asia Society of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Chinese Community, along with various city officials and other representatives.
The event comes in the wake of growing anti-Asian hate and violence across the country, including last week's racist attack in Atlanta that killed eight people, six of them Asian women.
Wang said that she hasn’t seen the national trend reflected as heavily in Norman or in Oklahoma, which she said has been “a great place to live." But still, some members of the state’s Asian American community are living with the fear of racist and hateful sentiment or hate incidents, she said.
"In general I think people are really afraid of things like this,” Wang said. "I’ve heard people say that they probably should not go shopping on their own or go out walking at night alone."
Wang said that Saturday night, attendees will hear from Asian American leaders of many different experiences, including first and second generation immigrants, and listen to their concerns. Attendees can also hear from law enforcement on solutions for protecting themselves or others from hate incidents, and on safety for the Asian American community.
Wang said the main goal of the event is to establish a collaborative, inclusive conversation in response to recent amplified racism and hate.
Many of Share and Grow’s members have long called the United States their home, and want to make it a better place for all, she said. Last year at this time, when anti-Asian hate was intensifying nationally, Share and Grow’s members raised around $40,000 to distribute much-needed personal protective equipment to Oklahoman hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and fire and police departments.
"We are just part of the community — we do not consider ourselves as foreigners,” Wang said. "I have been in America for 20 years, America is my home.”
Saturday's event is not just for Oklahoma’s Asian communities, said Wang, who noted that she and Share and Grow welcome all who are interested to attend and listen.
“We love this community, we just want to build it stronger and more diversified,” Wang said. "We want to make it more collaborative — that’s our goal.”
Anyone interested in joining the discussion can register for the Zoom conversation at bit.ly/3d4YgBa.
