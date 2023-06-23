A former Norman Public Schools teacher who came under fire for encouraging students to visit a link that offers free access to a Brooklyn Public Library card, did not violate state law, an assistant attorney general ruled this week.
Summer Boismier’s actions drew outrage from some Republican lawmakers and state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, who vowed to revoke her license and began proceedings to do so.
The state Department of Education has argued Summer Boismier’s action violates Oklahoma teaching standards by “promoting explicit sexual materials to minors,” and by providing “unlawful racist instruction” in such a way that it violates the rules enacted under a new state law that proponents say prohibits the teaching of “critical race theory.”
Attorneys for Boismier and the state Board of Education argued their cases Wednesday during a mediation hearing before Assistant Attorney General Liz Stevens, who served as the administrative law judge.
“My ruling today is a recommendation to the State Board of Education. After hearing all the evidence, as to Count 1, I find that State Department of Education has failed to prove, by clear and convincing evidence, that Respondent willfully committed an act of moral turpitude and has violated the standard of performance and conduct for teachers, according to a statement provided,” according to a statement provided by the state attorney general’s office.
“As to Count 2, I find the State Department of Education has failed to prove, by clear and convincing evidence, that Respondent has willfully violated OAC 210:10-1-23(a), ©(4), or ©(8).”
Boismier, a Norman High English teacher, encouraged her students to seek a Brooklyn Library card and QR codes for books that fell outside House Bill 1775.
The law met with pushback from Oklahoma residents and educators as discriminatory book bans.
Following a complaint by a parent, Biosmier quit in August 2022.
Despite Wednesday’s ruling, Boismier’s teaching license is still in jeopardy. Walters is moving forward with plans to revoke it, his spokesman told The Transcript Thursday.
“At the next board meeting, it may not be until August, Superintendent Walters will be making a recommendation to the board,” spokesman Justin Holcomb said. “He can’t speak for each board member, obviously, but he will be recommending that the license is revoked.”
A copy of the Wednesday ruling will not be available until after July 1, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office said.
Attempts to reach Boismier and her attorney were not successful. Boismier has maintained that she violated no laws and the Norman Public Schools district has said it has not banned any books districtwide.
Norman Board of Education member, Annette Price criticized Walters for ignoring Wednesday’s ruling.
“To ignore this crucial fact and go after her teaching certification anyway is a flawed attempt to intimidate all Oklahoma educators who work tirelessly to meet the needs of our students,” she said in a statement to The Transcript.
Price added there was “never any doubt” of Boismier’s innocence and the district has reiterated “that sharing access information to a public library was not an issue.”
“In spite of the political theater, designed to detract from public education and the personal attacks on educators, we must continue to rally around our teachers and bolster family-teacher-district relationships to accelerate learning in our schools,” Price said.
The complaint
The state’s licensing complaint alleges Boismier wrote “Books the state doesn’t want you to read” and “Definitely don’t scan me” with an arrow pointing to a QR code to obtain a free Brooklyn Public Library card.
The state Education Department also alleges that Boismier had three books on her classroom bookshelf that she “intended to make available to students” that Norman Public Schools “regarded as inappropriate” — “Gender Queer,” “The Bluest Eye” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” according to the complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.