Betty Ludwig went back in time Thursday. She entered Dillard’s at Sooner Mall and it was like she’d never left 1970’s Little Rock.
That’s where Ludwig and daughter Maggie Mitchell used to spend Saturdays, shopping at Dillard’s and having lunch.
That’s what girls did, back then, Maggie told The Transcript.
“She has always been very fashion savvy, ever since I was very young,” she said. “Mom always sewed all of our clothes, and we always had the very cutting edge style.
“We’ve always had Dillards in our lives, and so that’s been the big treat, ever since we were very young and a young family, was going to Dillard’s to go shopping.”
Thursday it was Maggie’s turn to pick out clothes for her 94-year-old old mother, who had not been to a mall since the pandemic.
“She was really happy with the pinks and the corals and the floral patterns and the butterfly patterns,” said Pam Parrott, vibrant life director at Sooner Station University North Park, a senior living center at 2803 24th Ave. NW.
Maggie, it turns out, was the first winner of the center’s “Living the Dream” program and received a shopping spree, which Dillard’s picked up, Parrott said.
“We ask our residents ‘what is something you’ve always dreamed of?’” said Michael Dean, Northpark’s executive director. “We just want to fill their bucket, we want to let them still have a vibrant life and still have something to look forward to.”
Betty dreamed of going shopping.
“That was one of her dreams, to go do a shopping spree at Dillard’s again for springtime to get ready for Easter,” Dean said.
Maggie remembered a different time, when her mom, a travel agent, and her dad went on 55 cruises together.
“They traveled all around the world and everywhere they went,” she said. Mom was always very fashionably keen on what she needed to have for all of those events.”
Betty, who stood and posed for a couple of photographs, said she was more surprised than anything else.
“I didn’t know they were going to have something like this and it was real nice that I was selected to participate,” she said. “We have shopped at Dillard’s for over 50 years, so to have this honor between Sooner Station and Dillard’s to go on a shopping spree, is really nice. I’m really grateful.”
After shopping, the girls went to Chick-fil-A for some ice cream.
“This will end up being a very nice memory for us going forward,” Maggie Mitchell said.
