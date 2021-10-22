American photographer Patrick Nagatani (1945-2017) was a singular individual devoted to creating magic, beauty and truth in his art.
His interests were varied, and the many series of work he produced over a 40-year career illustrate that diversity.
The University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art has acquired an important body of those photographs from a group Nagatani created from 1988 to 1993 titled “Nuclear Enchantment.” Its focus is on New Mexico and The Land of Enchantment’s complicated relationship with the nuclear military industrial complex.
The entire 40-image series, along with five larger duplicate prints, was purchased under the generous auspices of the museum’s members association. An exhibition of the entire series is up now at The Fred through Jan. 30, 2022.
Hadley Jerman, Eugene B. Adkins associate curator at The Fred, curated the show.
“When Nagatani began the series, he was constructing elaborate sets where he took photos and then began visiting actual sites,” Jerman said.
The exhibition has a map of New Mexico with a numbered key for understanding how each photo corresponds to physical locations.
“There’s a beginning and end to the exhibition, and they become increasingly bizarre as you move through the series,” she said. “It starts with specific sites where there was nuclear testing or radioactive spills. Toward the end, the imagery includes use of plastic dinosaurs and robots, which impart a science fiction quality. There’s always references to specific places or historical events.”
Patrick Ryoichi Nagatani’s 2017 obituary in the Los Angeles Japanese Daily News describes him as a “…post-war Sansei baby boomer born in Chicago 10 days after the atomic blast at Nagasaki.” Before meeting, his parents had been held separately in Arkansas and California U.S. government concentration camps during WWII.
Nagatani’s arts education, including an MFA from UCLA, was all in California. He worked for a time building special effects models for films, including “Blade Runner” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
Nagatani was a professor of art at the University of New Mexico-Albuquerque for over 20 years in the last half of his life. This deep Lobo connection undoubtedly colored his approach to the “Nuclear Enchantment” series from an unvarnished anti-nuclear industry activist point of view.
And a quite vivid, irreverent and surrealistic point of view it is. Nagatani became angrier and more horrified as his learning increased about what atom bomb research, testing and mining had done to New Mexico.
Yet in the photos he created, this outrage is tempered by a sense of humor, irony, wonder and hope for humanity.
“I think Nagatani’s approach was very wry and kind of tongue in cheek,” Jerman said. “He uses the lush colors of 19th century Japanese woodblock prints to lure you in. They’re beautiful images, and so well-composed technically. The skies and objects in the foregrounds are brilliant colors. First look, they’re fascinating and colorful images that are appealing visually, and then you start to notice that something darker is going on.”
There are pictures of a carefree youth enjoying an outdoor outing near a radioactive site, or nuclear missiles being launched from the Rocket Lounge watering hole. If Nagatani was working today, envision a mushroom cloud over the Meow Wolf art installation in Santa Fe.
As a kid, he meticulously built model airplanes. Later, he would hone skills as a master craftsman building tableaus and Hollywood cinema-level sets for his backdrops. The attention to detail and creation of magical realism throughout his career is breathtaking when the depth of precision and obsessive contemplation is fully appreciated.
“There’s a brutal reality portrayed in ‘Nuclear Enchantment,’ but they’re so beautifully composed,” Jerman said. “You shift back and forth from being struck by the horrors to finding humor and visual enjoyment in the images.”
If you don’t read the museum labels or simply discount Nagatani’s thought processes behind creating the work, these photos have a dream-like quality ranging from amusing to undeniably peculiar.
“Nagatani did a lot of research, and much of what he found is not what you typically learn in history classes,” Jerman explained. “As someone who goes to New Mexico regularly, I was a little horrified. I think of it as a place of escape, vacation and with a landscape different from Oklahoma.”
The museum’s membership association deserves praise and recognition for what a magnificent gift the acquisition of “Nuclear Enchantment” is to OU. It was specifically chosen to help fill a gap in the permanent photography collection.
“We didn’t have any work from members of the Atomic Photographers Guild that Nagatani belonged to,” Jerman said. “We believe these photographs will be of a lot of interest to students and faculty of several disciplines across campus.”
Andrew Smith Gallery of Tucson, Arizona was the dealer. Smith provided an exceptional acquisition opportunity and essentially donated the five larger duplicate prints noted previously.
When contacted by phone and asked if he had any affiliation with OU, Smith noted his association with former OU Press Director Byron Price, and that former President David Boren would occasionally drop into a gallery his firm once had in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“Photographer seems too narrow a term for Nagatani,” curator Jerman said. “He was an artist.”