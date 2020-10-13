Attorneys for Unite Norman are seeking to be heard in a lawsuit to challenge a recall election petition.
Glenn Coffee has asked the court to hear its side of accusations brought forward by Ward 3 Alison Petrone in her lawsuit against the City Clerk Brenda Hall, the petition reads. Unite Norman formed in June to recall odd-numbered City Council members and the mayor.
Attorney for Petrone, Joel Wohlgemuth, filed a lawsuit on Sept 22. It challenges the charter with regard to recall petitions, the form used to circulate petitions and the methods Unite Norman used to gather signatures. The lawsuit petition accused the group of failing to authenticate signatures, that petition circulators were not residents of Norman, and that signatures were obtained by fraudulent or deceptive means.
Coffee called the accusations against Unite Norman “broad and inaccurate.”
“Unite Norman should be entitled to intervene to defend its actions and protect its interest in the recall petition,” Coffee’s response reads. He contended there is no “prohibition against utilizing out-of-state circulators,” and there is no basis for allegations of fraud or deception.
Coffee requested the court hear evidence in Unite Norman’s defense or declare the recall petition sufficient and allow the election to proceed “as provided in the Norman City Charter,” his response reads.
CITY FILES RESPONSE
On behalf of the clerk, Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton filed a response to the lawsuit that shows the city disagrees with the basis of several arguments.
Wohlgemuth argued that based on case law the city’s recall election process should apply state law for initiative and referendum petitions, he wrote in the lawsuit petition. Knighton said the case law cited did not apply to this case, his response reads.
While Wohlgemuth contended the city clerk did not maintain a petition form that was consistent with state law, Knighton said in his response that’s because the city doesn’t have to.
“Defendant Hall admits that the recall petitions maintained by the city clerk’s office do not comply with 34. O.S. (section) 6. Defendant Hall denies that said recall petitions are required to comply with it,” his response reads.
Knighton also denied the accusation that a number of pages of signatures appeared to be written in the same handwriting.
Also denied in Knight’s response was the accusation that there is “no way to determine whether numerous other signatures were genuine” without a felony warning against fraudulent signatures and circulation practices.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
