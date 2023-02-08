Norman City Council member Kelly Lynn has retained a former Cleveland County district judge to act on his behalf after a law firm hired by the city concluded Lynn violated state law when he accepted a judgeship in Wewoka.
The Spencer Fane law firm, citing an Oklahoma Supreme Court opinion, concluded Lynn cannot hold dual offices, and once he "accepts the new office the old one becomes vacant."
Lynn told The Transcript late Tuesday he has been asked to step down but has no intention of doing so.
His attorney, Tracy Schumacher, fired back Wednesday in an email obtained by The Transcript.
Schumacher, a former district judge, notified the city and the law firm that a constitutional exemption allows municipal judges to hold other offices.
"The City's position that Kelly Lynn cannot serve the people of Norman is clearly contrary to the express language of the Oklahoma Constitution," she wrote.
"That language states in Article 7 section 11 (b) “No Justices or Judges, except those of Municipal Courts, shall engage in the practice of law nor hold any other office or position of profit under the United States or this State or any municipal corporation or political subdivision."
Schumacher accused the city of playing politics with less than a week remaining before Tuesday's council election. Three seats are up for grabs, including Ward 3, which Lynn represents. He is facing challenger Bree Montoya.
Schumacher, who left the bench in 2017, also stated her client "believes this is a retaliatory response to his interest and participation in the State and Federal investigations that are ongoing in of the City of Norman Fire Department."
“As a former elected District Judge of Cleveland County, I am never surprised by last minute political tricks,” she wrote. "The City of Norman is being used to try to influence the Ward 3 election which is scheduled for next week.”
Reached Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the bureau did not have an open investigation.
Spokes persons with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, which has its own investigators, the FBI said they could not confirm or deny an investigation as a matter of policy.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said Wednesday she could not confirm the status of any investigation.
It was Walker who emailed council members Tuesday evening to let them know the city had hired the law firm after The Transcript reported Lynn had been hired as a municipal judge.
In the letter, Walker attached two memos and a letter containing a legal opinion from the attorney representing the firm.
Walker indicated in one of the memos that she sought a legal opinion on the exception Lynn brought forth, but did not have an update as of Tuesday night.
The law firm’s letter indicated the City Council could remove Lynn or file a motion to ask the court to confirm that he should be removed.
Schumacher said her client was prepared to file a motion for declaratory judgement in Cleveland County District Court to settle the matter if the city didn’t file one first.
“If the City does not do so, I will file an action in the District Court for Declaratory Judgement,” she wrote.
Schumacher closed her letter by stating that Lynn should be allowed to continue to serve on council.
“Kelly Lynn served the people of this country as a member of our military and now seeks to continue to serve the members of this community,” she wrote. “Last minute political tricks should not be allowed to derail his campaign to continue to serve as a Council member.”
Mayor Larry Heikkila declined to say if he would remove Lynn.
“Since this is a legal matter currently being handled by the city attorney, I have no comment until the court settles the question.”
According to the Spence Fane law firm's opinion stated in its letter to the city, the council could remove Lynn or ask the district court to decide if he should be removed.
