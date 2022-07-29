Two attorneys who have each filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority have accused the agency of trying to avoid the discovery process in court.
OTA unveiled a map of several projects Feb. 22, which included a toll road in east Norman in the Lake Thunderbird watershed and another along Indian Hills Road. The 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS plan will also connect State Highway 152 south to Interstate 44 and from Newcastle east to Interstate 35.
Rob Norman, attorney for opposition organization Pike Off OTA, filed a lawsuit that accused the OTA of acting outside statutory authority to build a turnpike in east Norman because it is not mentioned in a 1987 bill authorizing other projects. It also alleged OTA has failed to follow proper bond procedure because the agency should have issued bonds for two other projects authorized in 1987 in the 1989 bond package.
Attorney Stan Ward filed a second lawsuit on behalf of more than 100 residents, who accused the OTA and its board of trustees of violating the Open Meeting Act after its meeting agendas failed to sufficiently inform the public, in particular the residents who would be impacted by the proposed route. Ward argued in the lawsuit petition that this violation occurred during the Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 meetings.
A judge has not yet been assigned to the case, but court records indicate it has been referred to a judiciary outside Cleveland County. No hearings have been set.
Wrong venue
Both Ward and Norman accused OTA of citing old Oklahoma venue laws that were found to be unconstitutional decades ago as a ruse to avoid the discovery process. In its motion to dismiss, OTA claimed that the state supreme court, not district court, is the proper venue according to state law.
OTA argued that the state supreme court has total jurisdiction “on the question of the OTA’s authority under applicable law to issue bonds and construct turnpike projects,” its motion to dismiss reads.
Ward has said that his lawsuit would uncover “who knew what when” as the discovery process begins through the courts via records that will have to be disclosed.
“With their unfounded motion, today [OTA] asks this court to slam the courthouse doors shut on Plaintiffs, thereby denying them their most fundamental Constitutional right,” Ward wrote in his response. “[OTA] files their Motion to Dismiss as a strategic maneuver, before Plaintiffs have been afforded any opportunity to engage in any discovery, a right which is recognized as the cornerstone of the foundation of notice pleading.”
Norman agreed with Ward in his own response to the court.
“Plaintiffs submit that the OTA does not ever want to answer the Plaintiff’s Discovery Requests, or to fully and fairly have the facts and issues developed in this case,” Norman alleged.
Norman noted that OTA’s request for dismissal was unwarranted because the district court has “unlimited original jurisdiction” according to the current state constitution.
In his response to the court, Norman noted the difference between citing the state’s constitution versus laws passed by the legislature.
“The case upon which the OTA principally relies was a case decided in 1950, seventeen years prior to the Constitutional overhaul of the Oklahoma Judiciary,” Norman stated.
The Turnpike Enabling Act of 1947 granted the high court exclusive original jurisdiction “to hear an OTA application for approval of turnpike bonds,” Norman wrote. “In the late 1960s however, the people of Oklahoma amended the Oklahoma Constitution to significantly overhaul the Oklahoma Judiciary.”
Those amendments meant that the constitution “completely removed the power of the legislature to chip away at the original jurisdiction of Oklahoma district courts.”
Norman also argued that the constitution does not allow for legislation alone “to take away original jurisdiction of district courts, and to give exclusive original jurisdiction to the Oklahoma Supreme Court,” he wrote.
“Here the OTA is asking for special dispensation and a short cut version of justice,” Norman stated in his response.
His argument to the court also pointed out that not even an emergency to be heard by the high court could apply to OTA.
“There is no judicially grounded deadline of any kind for the OTA to seek and get approval of any bonds for the three Cleveland County turnpikes,” he wrote. “OTA has repeatedly emphasized that ACCESS Oklahoma is a long term, fifteen-year project.”
A lawsuit full of unanswered questions and claims must be heard in district court, Norman alleged.
“There are a multitude of unanswered questions and undeveloped facts that warrant full and fair litigation and discovery,” Norman noted.
The issues include potential consequences of the OTA issuing and selling bonds to investors before completing environmental due diligence “and impact studies,” the feasibility of the proposed routes, and if the OTA will destroy an unprecedented number of homes.
Ward stated in his response that the high court could not hear claims under the state’s Open Meeting Act because the case does not involve bond procedure or authorization of the project according to state law.
“Plaintiffs in this case are not challenging the validity of bonds in any way, shape, or form,” he wrote. “Plaintiffs’ claims for relief under the OMA cannot be fully and fairly resolved in a Supreme Court bond approval proceeding.”
OTA has said that it stands by the validity of its motion to dismiss.
“Our intentions to seek validation are not to avoid discovery, but an attempt to answer the issues raised about our legal authorization to undertake these projects,” said OTA spokeswoman Brenda Perry.
