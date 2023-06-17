Norman, OK (73069)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 65F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.