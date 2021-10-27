Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.